Glendale, CA
1825 Orchard Ave
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1825 Orchard Ave

1825 Orchard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1825 Orchard Avenue, Glendale, CA 91206
Woodbury

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
garage
One of a kind 3 bedroom home in Glendale - This unit will shown Wednesday 1/16 from 5:30-6pm

This 3 bedroom house in Glendale is a unique find. Built with all the charm of the 1920's, the interior has been newly upgraded. The living room features a large bay window, letting in plenty of light, and a wood-burning fireplace. The separate dining room then leads into the newly upgraded kitchen with new stainless steel stove, new wood cabinets and granite counter tops. the three bedrooms offer plenty of space and closet room and all feature new wood flooring. The garage has an attached room with washer-dryer hookups, but this room can also be used for a game room, studio, or office space. The garage also comes with plenty of storage space. Gardener paid by owner. Don't miss this one!

For more info please call or our office 818-629-1779.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3100475)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1825 Orchard Ave have any available units?
1825 Orchard Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1825 Orchard Ave have?
Some of 1825 Orchard Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1825 Orchard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1825 Orchard Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1825 Orchard Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1825 Orchard Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1825 Orchard Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1825 Orchard Ave does offer parking.
Does 1825 Orchard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1825 Orchard Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1825 Orchard Ave have a pool?
No, 1825 Orchard Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1825 Orchard Ave have accessible units?
No, 1825 Orchard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1825 Orchard Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1825 Orchard Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
