1825 Orchard Ave

One of a kind 3 bedroom home in Glendale - This unit will shown Wednesday 1/16 from 5:30-6pm



This 3 bedroom house in Glendale is a unique find. Built with all the charm of the 1920's, the interior has been newly upgraded. The living room features a large bay window, letting in plenty of light, and a wood-burning fireplace. The separate dining room then leads into the newly upgraded kitchen with new stainless steel stove, new wood cabinets and granite counter tops. the three bedrooms offer plenty of space and closet room and all feature new wood flooring. The garage has an attached room with washer-dryer hookups, but this room can also be used for a game room, studio, or office space. The garage also comes with plenty of storage space. Gardener paid by owner. Don't miss this one!



For more info please call or our office 818-629-1779.



No Pets Allowed



