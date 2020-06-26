All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 1718 Cleveland Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
1718 Cleveland Road
Last updated April 6 2019 at 5:45 AM

1718 Cleveland Road

1718 Cleveland Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1718 Cleveland Road, Glendale, CA 91202
Glenwood

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Located in the premier neighborhood of Cumberland Heights, this spectacular home is now for lease. a character home that has been completely rebuilt from the ground up and exquisitely designed in 2006. The MAIN house consists 3 spacious bedrooms and 3 Full bathrooms with 2150 Sq Ft of living space, Defined entry, Dramatic living room with 14 ft OPEN BEAM CEILINGS, Oversized custom fireplace, KITCHEN with STAINLESS STEEL appliances, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, custom CHERRY WOOD CABINETRY with under lighting, all bedrooms custom wood windows, and new doors, CEDAR LINED walk‐in closets, Bathrooms with top of the line Toto and Kohler appliances including 2 bidets.. A detached GUEST HOUSE with a bathroom of approximately 500 Sq Ft per owner is perfect for that extended family member or senior in H.S. / college student.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1718 Cleveland Road have any available units?
1718 Cleveland Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1718 Cleveland Road have?
Some of 1718 Cleveland Road's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1718 Cleveland Road currently offering any rent specials?
1718 Cleveland Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1718 Cleveland Road pet-friendly?
No, 1718 Cleveland Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1718 Cleveland Road offer parking?
No, 1718 Cleveland Road does not offer parking.
Does 1718 Cleveland Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1718 Cleveland Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1718 Cleveland Road have a pool?
No, 1718 Cleveland Road does not have a pool.
Does 1718 Cleveland Road have accessible units?
No, 1718 Cleveland Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1718 Cleveland Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1718 Cleveland Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Should I Live with a Roommate?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway
Glendale, CA 92104
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr
Glendale, CA 91203
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91202
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003
Glendale, CA 91204
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street
Glendale, CA 91204
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave
Glendale, CA 91202

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts