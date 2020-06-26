1718 Cleveland Road

Amenities

Located in the premier neighborhood of Cumberland Heights, this spectacular home is now for lease. a character home that has been completely rebuilt from the ground up and exquisitely designed in 2006. The MAIN house consists 3 spacious bedrooms and 3 Full bathrooms with 2150 Sq Ft of living space, Defined entry, Dramatic living room with 14 ft OPEN BEAM CEILINGS, Oversized custom fireplace, KITCHEN with STAINLESS STEEL appliances, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, custom CHERRY WOOD CABINETRY with under lighting, all bedrooms custom wood windows, and new doors, CEDAR LINED walk‐in closets, Bathrooms with top of the line Toto and Kohler appliances including 2 bidets.. A detached GUEST HOUSE with a bathroom of approximately 500 Sq Ft per owner is perfect for that extended family member or senior in H.S. / college student.