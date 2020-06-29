1553 W Kenneth Road

Amenities

Experience Glendale living at its finest.Walking distance to Kenneth Village shops and restaurants,near Brand Park and the hiking trails.Spacious 2512 sq ft of home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths.Formal entry opens to a spacious and bright living room with fireplace and dining room.Master bedroom with walk in closet.Extended driveway with detached 2 car garage provides ample parking.Desirable layout with multiple spaces for entertaining inside and out( cozy porch seating,courtyard and rear yard with grass).The home has recently been updated with new flooring, new roof,new paint and HVAC.