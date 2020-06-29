All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 1553 W Kenneth Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
1553 W Kenneth Road
Last updated April 3 2019 at 9:13 AM

1553 W Kenneth Road

1553 W Kenneth Rd · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1553 W Kenneth Rd, Glendale, CA 91201
El Miradero

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
Experience Glendale living at its finest.Walking distance to Kenneth Village shops and restaurants,near Brand Park and the hiking trails.Spacious 2512 sq ft of home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths.Formal entry opens to a spacious and bright living room with fireplace and dining room.Master bedroom with walk in closet.Extended driveway with detached 2 car garage provides ample parking.Desirable layout with multiple spaces for entertaining inside and out( cozy porch seating,courtyard and rear yard with grass).The home has recently been updated with new flooring, new roof,new paint and HVAC.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1553 W Kenneth Road have any available units?
1553 W Kenneth Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1553 W Kenneth Road have?
Some of 1553 W Kenneth Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1553 W Kenneth Road currently offering any rent specials?
1553 W Kenneth Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1553 W Kenneth Road pet-friendly?
No, 1553 W Kenneth Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1553 W Kenneth Road offer parking?
Yes, 1553 W Kenneth Road offers parking.
Does 1553 W Kenneth Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1553 W Kenneth Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1553 W Kenneth Road have a pool?
No, 1553 W Kenneth Road does not have a pool.
Does 1553 W Kenneth Road have accessible units?
No, 1553 W Kenneth Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1553 W Kenneth Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1553 W Kenneth Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Best Cities for Pets 2019
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Indie Glendale Collection
1435 Stanley Ave
Glendale, CA 91206
Legacy at Westglen
1151 Sonora Ave
Glendale, CA 91201
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr
Glendale, CA 91203
The Harrison
318 West Wilson Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA 91208
Altana
540 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
CC Tan Center
521 W Colorado Street
Glendale, CA 91204

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale Cheap PlacesGlendale Dog Friendly Apartments
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Simi Valley, CAWhittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoTropico
GrandviewVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts