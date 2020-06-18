All apartments in Glendale
Location

1461 Dorothy Drive, Glendale, CA 91202
Verdugo Viejo

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 12/15/19 Gorgeous House, Pool, Wd Flr, Central AC - Property Id: 65744

This beautiful house is located on a quiet street with lots of trees. Kenneth road is a great street where families walk with their kids. The house was remolded 8 years ago with bamboo flooring, granite counter tops, a Jacuzzi bathtub and a marble fireplace. The back yard has a pebble tech salt pool and a gazebo to keep cool under.

818 376 9102
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/65744
Property Id 65744

(RLNE5376094)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1461 Dorothy Dr have any available units?
1461 Dorothy Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1461 Dorothy Dr have?
Some of 1461 Dorothy Dr's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1461 Dorothy Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1461 Dorothy Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1461 Dorothy Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1461 Dorothy Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1461 Dorothy Dr offer parking?
No, 1461 Dorothy Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1461 Dorothy Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1461 Dorothy Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1461 Dorothy Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1461 Dorothy Dr has a pool.
Does 1461 Dorothy Dr have accessible units?
No, 1461 Dorothy Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1461 Dorothy Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1461 Dorothy Dr has units with dishwashers.

