1461 Dorothy Dr

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 12/15/19 Gorgeous House, Pool, Wd Flr, Central AC - Property Id: 65744



This beautiful house is located on a quiet street with lots of trees. Kenneth road is a great street where families walk with their kids. The house was remolded 8 years ago with bamboo flooring, granite counter tops, a Jacuzzi bathtub and a marble fireplace. The back yard has a pebble tech salt pool and a gazebo to keep cool under.



818 376 9102

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/65744

Property Id 65744



(RLNE5376094)