1451 East WILSON Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed new construction pet friendly

Gorgeous, luxuriously remodeled Front 2 bedroom 2 bath in North East Glendale available now. Great location close to freeways, Adventist Health, Eagle Rock and all the amenities Glendale has to offer. Meticulously remodeled Mid-Century building features new paint, dual glazed windows and fresh landscaping. Large brand new kitchen with new cabinets, grey quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Spacious remodeled luxury bath. New distressed style wood floors throughout. New washer and dryer INSIDE the unit. Custom paint. New high efficient central A/C and heat, plumbing & electrical fixtures, LED recessed lights and new vertical blinds. Large mirrored closet in bedroom. Large balcony off living room. Cats and dogs under 15lbs. OK with small deposit. One assigned carport parking and storage bin. A must see. *Please note photos may be of a similar unit