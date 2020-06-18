All apartments in Glendale
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1451 East WILSON Avenue

1451 E Wilson Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1451 E Wilson Ave, Glendale, CA 91206
Citrus Grove

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Gorgeous, luxuriously remodeled Front 2 bedroom 2 bath in North East Glendale available now. Great location close to freeways, Adventist Health, Eagle Rock and all the amenities Glendale has to offer. Meticulously remodeled Mid-Century building features new paint, dual glazed windows and fresh landscaping. Large brand new kitchen with new cabinets, grey quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, stove, microwave and dishwasher. Spacious remodeled luxury bath. New distressed style wood floors throughout. New washer and dryer INSIDE the unit. Custom paint. New high efficient central A/C and heat, plumbing & electrical fixtures, LED recessed lights and new vertical blinds. Large mirrored closet in bedroom. Large balcony off living room. Cats and dogs under 15lbs. OK with small deposit. One assigned carport parking and storage bin. A must see. *Please note photos may be of a similar unit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1451 East WILSON Avenue have any available units?
1451 East WILSON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1451 East WILSON Avenue have?
Some of 1451 East WILSON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1451 East WILSON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1451 East WILSON Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1451 East WILSON Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1451 East WILSON Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1451 East WILSON Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1451 East WILSON Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1451 East WILSON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1451 East WILSON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1451 East WILSON Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1451 East WILSON Avenue has a pool.
Does 1451 East WILSON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1451 East WILSON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1451 East WILSON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1451 East WILSON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
