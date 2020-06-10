All apartments in Glendale
1445 Bruce Avenue
Last updated April 12 2019 at 5:44 PM

1445 Bruce Avenue

1445 Bruce Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1445 Bruce Avenue, Glendale, CA 91202
Glenwood

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Welcome home to this charming furnished 1936 Spanish family home in a sought-after enclave of Glendale. Situated on a pleasant tree-lined street, this beautiful home enjoys inviting curb appeal, with tiled steps leading through an arched entry to a covered front porch and elegant wood front door. Inside, guests are greeted by gleaming hardwood floors, arched doorways, and picture windows throughout. A grand formal living room boasts an oversized fireplace with mantel and recessed lighting, while a spacious formal dining room sits just off a stunning gourmet Chef’s kitchen with granite countertops, crisp white cabinetry, intricate tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, Viking range with custom hood, and adjacent breakfast nook with built-in bench seating. Three large bedrooms share a lovely bath with dual pedestal sinks, built-in storage, and beautifully tiled standing shower. Outside, the sprawling backyard boasts a lush lawn and tranquil entertaining spaces shaded by mature trees. The detached office enjoys private entry via french doors and tile flooring, making it the perfect executive workspace. Additional conveniences include powder bathroom, central A/C & heat, laundry area, off street parking for guests, and a detached 2 car garage. Custom window treatments, elegant details, and old-world charm make this a uniquely sophisticated family home. Enjoy everything Kenneth Village has to offer, located near dining, shopping, schools, public transit, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1445 Bruce Avenue have any available units?
1445 Bruce Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1445 Bruce Avenue have?
Some of 1445 Bruce Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1445 Bruce Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1445 Bruce Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1445 Bruce Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1445 Bruce Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1445 Bruce Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1445 Bruce Avenue offers parking.
Does 1445 Bruce Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1445 Bruce Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1445 Bruce Avenue have a pool?
No, 1445 Bruce Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1445 Bruce Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1445 Bruce Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1445 Bruce Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1445 Bruce Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
