1445 Bruce Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Welcome home to this charming furnished 1936 Spanish family home in a sought-after enclave of Glendale. Situated on a pleasant tree-lined street, this beautiful home enjoys inviting curb appeal, with tiled steps leading through an arched entry to a covered front porch and elegant wood front door. Inside, guests are greeted by gleaming hardwood floors, arched doorways, and picture windows throughout. A grand formal living room boasts an oversized fireplace with mantel and recessed lighting, while a spacious formal dining room sits just off a stunning gourmet Chef’s kitchen with granite countertops, crisp white cabinetry, intricate tile backsplash, stainless steel appliances, Viking range with custom hood, and adjacent breakfast nook with built-in bench seating. Three large bedrooms share a lovely bath with dual pedestal sinks, built-in storage, and beautifully tiled standing shower. Outside, the sprawling backyard boasts a lush lawn and tranquil entertaining spaces shaded by mature trees. The detached office enjoys private entry via french doors and tile flooring, making it the perfect executive workspace. Additional conveniences include powder bathroom, central A/C & heat, laundry area, off street parking for guests, and a detached 2 car garage. Custom window treatments, elegant details, and old-world charm make this a uniquely sophisticated family home. Enjoy everything Kenneth Village has to offer, located near dining, shopping, schools, public transit, and more!