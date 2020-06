Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garage recently renovated pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

A beautiful house in a very nice and quiet neighborhood of Northwest Glendale. 3 Bedroom, 1.75 Bathroom. Hardwood floor in living room and bedroom, tile floor in bathroom. Updated kitchen with formal dining room and breakfast nook area. Central AC through out the unit. Ceiling fans are convenient for tenant's use. Laundry room onsite with hook up ready. Above ground pool and water saving landscaping with service provided by the landlord. Enclosed and private backyard for tenant's enjoyment. Detached 2 car garage with automatic garage door opener. Walking distance to Balboa Elementary School. Parks, Hike Trail with great mountain view are around the corner. Must see to appreciate.