Glendale, CA
135 Western Avenue
Last updated March 30 2020 at 9:27 AM

135 Western Avenue

135 Western Ave · No Longer Available
Location

135 Western Ave, Glendale, CA 91201
Riverside Rancho

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Large 4 bedrooms 3 bath home to fit all your needs in the beautiful Rancho Glendale Neighborhood on border of the Burbank Rancho, LA Equestrian Center. Walk to the tree filled park with easy access to horse trails and hiking of Griffith park. Quick access to the 5 and 134 Freeway. Surrounded by nearby TV and Film Studio’s. Home is partially furnished but items can be removed per request.
This home has one large master with his and hers closet, private updated bathroom and even a closet just for shoes. Three rooms have sliding doors to back yard with large yard and swimming pool. Three bedrooms on one side of home & guest room with bathroom on opposite side of home. Views of mountains from almost all sides and the yard is currently work in progress. There’s plenty of cabinets and closets. The kitchen is a chefs dream with 6 burner stove, large refrigerator, multiple sinks, bar, gorgeous countertops and lots of kitchen space that flows into the family room. Formal dining area in main livingroom plus second area for dining in kitchen and cozy family room with fireplace and skylights. There is one small horse stall for a small horse & pets will be considered. Owner pays for Gardener & Pool. There’s an occupant living in the back house which is located far distance from main house so home feels private.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 400
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 135 Western Avenue have any available units?
135 Western Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 135 Western Avenue have?
Some of 135 Western Avenue's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 135 Western Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
135 Western Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 135 Western Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 135 Western Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 135 Western Avenue offer parking?
No, 135 Western Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 135 Western Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 135 Western Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 135 Western Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 135 Western Avenue has a pool.
Does 135 Western Avenue have accessible units?
No, 135 Western Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 135 Western Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 135 Western Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
