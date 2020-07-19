135 Western Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated pool ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace furnished microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Large 4 bedrooms 3 bath home to fit all your needs in the beautiful Rancho Glendale Neighborhood on border of the Burbank Rancho, LA Equestrian Center. Walk to the tree filled park with easy access to horse trails and hiking of Griffith park. Quick access to the 5 and 134 Freeway. Surrounded by nearby TV and Film Studio’s. Home is partially furnished but items can be removed per request.

This home has one large master with his and hers closet, private updated bathroom and even a closet just for shoes. Three rooms have sliding doors to back yard with large yard and swimming pool. Three bedrooms on one side of home & guest room with bathroom on opposite side of home. Views of mountains from almost all sides and the yard is currently work in progress. There’s plenty of cabinets and closets. The kitchen is a chefs dream with 6 burner stove, large refrigerator, multiple sinks, bar, gorgeous countertops and lots of kitchen space that flows into the family room. Formal dining area in main livingroom plus second area for dining in kitchen and cozy family room with fireplace and skylights. There is one small horse stall for a small horse & pets will be considered. Owner pays for Gardener & Pool. There’s an occupant living in the back house which is located far distance from main house so home feels private.