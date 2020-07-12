All apartments in Glendale
1349 Winchester Avenue

1349 Winchester Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1349 Winchester Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201
El Miradero

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Located in Glendale is a beautiful home for lease with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The ideal location right above Kenneth Road! Close to great schools and just minutes away from popular shopping and dining. Inside find a warm and inviting living room with sleek wood flooring, recessed lighting and a cozy fireplace. Through the dining room you will find a gourmet kitchen with all the necessities needed. Perfect or hosting dinner parties or just cooking for the family, the kitchen offers decorative back-splash with granite counter-tops, stainless steel built-in appliances, a center bar with built-ins and sliding French doors that lead out to the patio. This home also features a laundry room, well-lit bathrooms with storage space and well-illuminated bedrooms that are spacious. Private and relaxing, the back-yard presents a lush green lawn, stunning pavement flooring, a covered patio equipped with lighting, as well as a detached converted garage that you can use as an in-law suite, game room or a creative studio space.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1349 Winchester Avenue have any available units?
1349 Winchester Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1349 Winchester Avenue have?
Some of 1349 Winchester Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1349 Winchester Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1349 Winchester Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1349 Winchester Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1349 Winchester Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1349 Winchester Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1349 Winchester Avenue offers parking.
Does 1349 Winchester Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1349 Winchester Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1349 Winchester Avenue have a pool?
No, 1349 Winchester Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1349 Winchester Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1349 Winchester Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1349 Winchester Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1349 Winchester Avenue has units with dishwashers.
