1349 Winchester Avenue

Located in Glendale is a beautiful home for lease with 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. The ideal location right above Kenneth Road! Close to great schools and just minutes away from popular shopping and dining. Inside find a warm and inviting living room with sleek wood flooring, recessed lighting and a cozy fireplace. Through the dining room you will find a gourmet kitchen with all the necessities needed. Perfect or hosting dinner parties or just cooking for the family, the kitchen offers decorative back-splash with granite counter-tops, stainless steel built-in appliances, a center bar with built-ins and sliding French doors that lead out to the patio. This home also features a laundry room, well-lit bathrooms with storage space and well-illuminated bedrooms that are spacious. Private and relaxing, the back-yard presents a lush green lawn, stunning pavement flooring, a covered patio equipped with lighting, as well as a detached converted garage that you can use as an in-law suite, game room or a creative studio space.