1312 Thompson Avenue

Brand new built back house in a prime area of Glendale, near Kenneth Village! No expenses were spared when building this back house. Kitchen includes dishwasher, microwave and oven with white cabinetry and quartz countertops. Bathroom includes tiles throughout with a standup shower and glass doors. Vinyl flooring throughout the home, central A/C and heat, and washer/dryer included. Gas and water is included in the rent. Electricity to be paid by tenant. Street parking only, however there is never an issue on this street for parking. This will go fast!