Glendale, CA
1312 Thompson Avenue
Last updated March 14 2020 at 5:37 AM

1312 Thompson Avenue

1312 Thompson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1312 Thompson Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201
El Miradero

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
air conditioning
microwave
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
Property Amenities
parking
Brand new built back house in a prime area of Glendale, near Kenneth Village! No expenses were spared when building this back house. Kitchen includes dishwasher, microwave and oven with white cabinetry and quartz countertops. Bathroom includes tiles throughout with a standup shower and glass doors. Vinyl flooring throughout the home, central A/C and heat, and washer/dryer included. Gas and water is included in the rent. Electricity to be paid by tenant. Street parking only, however there is never an issue on this street for parking. This will go fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1312 Thompson Avenue have any available units?
1312 Thompson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1312 Thompson Avenue have?
Some of 1312 Thompson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1312 Thompson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1312 Thompson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1312 Thompson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1312 Thompson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1312 Thompson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1312 Thompson Avenue offers parking.
Does 1312 Thompson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1312 Thompson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1312 Thompson Avenue have a pool?
No, 1312 Thompson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1312 Thompson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1312 Thompson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1312 Thompson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1312 Thompson Avenue has units with dishwashers.
