1253 MONCADO Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This Spanish Revival residence is an outstanding example of the Period Revival Architecture that dominated the Rossmoyne Historic district when it was developed in the 1920's. Lloyd M. Culver designed and built the home on a sunny corner lot in 1928 and it remains there, charmingly original and lovingly maintained. The residence offers 5 spacious bedrooms and 3 baths, enormous living room, formal dining, and kitchen with breakfast area, all with original details preserved: terracotta roof tiles and entry hall flooring, stucco walls, arched doorways and windows, wooden ceiling beams, decorative wrought iron, period tile, Batchelder fireplace, wood casement windows, and 2nd story balconies with wooden balustrades overlooking a romantic open patio and garden. Also includes: new central air & heat system, laundry room, grassy back yard, professional landscape and detached 2-car garage. Within eyesight of Nibley Park.