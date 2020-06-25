All apartments in Glendale
125 West MOUNTAIN Street

125 W Mountain Street · No Longer Available
Location

125 W Mountain Street, Glendale, CA 91202
Verdugo Viejo

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic courtyard view 2 bedroom 2 bath in one of Glendale's most sought after buildings. Prime location near to services. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and small breakfast nook. Fabulous separate dining area that overlooks sunken living room. High ceilings with large balcony off living room. Amazing wine storage cabinet in living room. Lots of cabinet space and recessed lighting and central air and heat. Bedrooms have enormous closets. Two side by side parking spaces. Security building has great courtyard and bbq area. Washer dryer in unit. Storage available too. Small pets ok. Available now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 West MOUNTAIN Street have any available units?
125 West MOUNTAIN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 West MOUNTAIN Street have?
Some of 125 West MOUNTAIN Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 West MOUNTAIN Street currently offering any rent specials?
125 West MOUNTAIN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 West MOUNTAIN Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 125 West MOUNTAIN Street is pet friendly.
Does 125 West MOUNTAIN Street offer parking?
Yes, 125 West MOUNTAIN Street offers parking.
Does 125 West MOUNTAIN Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 125 West MOUNTAIN Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 West MOUNTAIN Street have a pool?
No, 125 West MOUNTAIN Street does not have a pool.
Does 125 West MOUNTAIN Street have accessible units?
No, 125 West MOUNTAIN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 125 West MOUNTAIN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 125 West MOUNTAIN Street has units with dishwashers.
