125 West MOUNTAIN Street

125 W Mountain Street, Glendale, CA 91202 Verdugo Viejo
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic courtyard view 2 bedroom 2 bath in one of Glendale's most sought after buildings. Prime location near to services. Remodeled kitchen with granite counter tops and small breakfast nook. Fabulous separate dining area that overlooks sunken living room. High ceilings with large balcony off living room. Amazing wine storage cabinet in living room. Lots of cabinet space and recessed lighting and central air and heat. Bedrooms have enormous closets. Two side by side parking spaces. Security building has great courtyard and bbq area. Washer dryer in unit. Storage available too. Small pets ok. Available now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.
