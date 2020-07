Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

The Condo shows more like a 1400 SQFT with 3 bedrooms. Stunning One Level View Rental Condo. Main floor has 2 Bed 2 Baths. Living room with vaulted ceiling open to a nice balcony with gorgeous view. Dining room has a wet bar. Large kitchen with marble countertop. Wood Like floors throughout the home. Central air and heat. Home has washer/dryer hookup but no washer/dryer. Tax Assessor shows 2 bedrooms, however, there is a loft and a room next to lof. Two car parking inside the gated garage. Loft has 2 Rooms with magnificent view. Great building to live!