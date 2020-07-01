1233 Ruberta Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry garage carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful single family residence is located in the most desirable area of North Glendale. Located on a gorgeous tree-lined street right near the Kenneth Village, Brand Park, great schools, shops, restaurants and etc. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1965 sqft of living space and a large backyard with a detached 2 car garage. The property is being painted, and carpets are being removed. Will be available December 1st or sooner. More pictures will be uploaded once the work is complete. Lease will include the stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer.