Last updated January 1 2020 at 2:15 PM

1233 Ruberta Avenue

1233 Ruberta Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1233 Ruberta Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201
Grandview

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful single family residence is located in the most desirable area of North Glendale. Located on a gorgeous tree-lined street right near the Kenneth Village, Brand Park, great schools, shops, restaurants and etc. This home features 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, 1965 sqft of living space and a large backyard with a detached 2 car garage. The property is being painted, and carpets are being removed. Will be available December 1st or sooner. More pictures will be uploaded once the work is complete. Lease will include the stove, refrigerator, washer/dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1233 Ruberta Avenue have any available units?
1233 Ruberta Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1233 Ruberta Avenue have?
Some of 1233 Ruberta Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1233 Ruberta Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1233 Ruberta Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1233 Ruberta Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1233 Ruberta Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1233 Ruberta Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1233 Ruberta Avenue offers parking.
Does 1233 Ruberta Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1233 Ruberta Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1233 Ruberta Avenue have a pool?
No, 1233 Ruberta Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1233 Ruberta Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1233 Ruberta Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1233 Ruberta Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1233 Ruberta Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

