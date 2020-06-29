1225 Virginia Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry

Location, location, location! This recently updated traditional home in the north Glendale area is waiting for you! It's formal living room features a large picture window and fireplace. There are new windows, and hardwood floors throughout. The bedrooms are large, and one bedroom has a separate entrance with an attached bath. The laundry room including washer and dryer is located next to the kitchen. Just north of Glenoaks, it's close to Mark Keppel Visual and Performing Arts School, Hoover High School and Toll Middle School.