1136 SPAZIER Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Cool, hip and freshly remodeled Mid-Century available now in prime Burbank/North Glendale area. Building has just been beautifully done inside and out. This top floor 1 bed 1 bath has beautiful views, is very bright and features recessed lighting, new hardwood style floors, custom paint, new windows and blinds. Gourmet kitchen has new quartz countertops, new fixtures and stainless steel appliances including new stove, microwave, dishwasher and washer and dryer. Spacious bedroom with mirrored closet. New bath with gorgeous vanities, custom tile and lighting. No Parking however there is easy street parking and it comes with a storage bin. Small pets under 15lbs ok. Don't miss it!