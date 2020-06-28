All apartments in Glendale
Last updated October 16 2019 at 11:27 AM

1136 SPAZIER Avenue

1136 Spazier Avenue
Location

1136 Spazier Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201
Grandview

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cool, hip and freshly remodeled Mid-Century available now in prime Burbank/North Glendale area. Building has just been beautifully done inside and out. This top floor 1 bed 1 bath has beautiful views, is very bright and features recessed lighting, new hardwood style floors, custom paint, new windows and blinds. Gourmet kitchen has new quartz countertops, new fixtures and stainless steel appliances including new stove, microwave, dishwasher and washer and dryer. Spacious bedroom with mirrored closet. New bath with gorgeous vanities, custom tile and lighting. No Parking however there is easy street parking and it comes with a storage bin. Small pets under 15lbs ok. Don't miss it!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1136 SPAZIER Avenue have any available units?
1136 SPAZIER Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1136 SPAZIER Avenue have?
Some of 1136 SPAZIER Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1136 SPAZIER Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1136 SPAZIER Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 SPAZIER Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1136 SPAZIER Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1136 SPAZIER Avenue offer parking?
No, 1136 SPAZIER Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1136 SPAZIER Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1136 SPAZIER Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 SPAZIER Avenue have a pool?
No, 1136 SPAZIER Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1136 SPAZIER Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1136 SPAZIER Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 SPAZIER Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1136 SPAZIER Avenue has units with dishwashers.
