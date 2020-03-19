All apartments in Glendale
1136 Cordova Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1136 Cordova Avenue

1136 Cordova Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1136 Cordova Avenue, Glendale, CA 91207
Rossmoyne

Amenities

in unit laundry
some paid utils
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
internet access
Why just rent a room when you can share this -style home with real character? Located in the safe, quiet, family-friendly neighborhood of Rossmoyne, the house has a spacious, partially furnished 2nd bedroom, large closet and private bath available. Ample, free and safe street parking.

Located 5 minutes from the freeway, the tree-lined neighborhood is an oasis convenient to any daily commute.

I am a single, professional people seeking another professional people to share my home with.

Utilities included. Free unlimited WiFi. Washer/dryer and kitchen privileges.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

