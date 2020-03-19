1136 Cordova Avenue

Amenities
Why just rent a room when you can share this -style home with real character? Located in the safe, quiet, family-friendly neighborhood of Rossmoyne, the house has a spacious, partially furnished 2nd bedroom, large closet and private bath available. Ample, free and safe street parking.
Located 5 minutes from the freeway, the tree-lined neighborhood is an oasis convenient to any daily commute.
I am a single, professional people seeking another professional people to share my home with.
Utilities included. Free unlimited WiFi. Washer/dryer and kitchen privileges.