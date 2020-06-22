All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 1128 Ethel Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
1128 Ethel Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1128 Ethel Street

1128 Ethel Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1128 Ethel Street, Glendale, CA 91207
Rossmoyne

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*Charming cozy home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, area 1, 731 SF in highly after Rossroyne community
*English style house has 7000 SF lot, curb appealing front lawn and back yard.
*Kitchen just upgraded, hardwood floor, separate breakfast and dinning room.
* Enjoy the mountain view from big window in living room and scenery backyard from windows in 3 bedrooms.
*Each room is bright and has two windows.
*Close to Verdugo Park, Fremont Park and Montrose Community Park, easy access to 134 freeway and No.2 state road.
* Walking distance to Glendale down town, about 10 min drive to Glendale Galleria Shopping Mall, prestigious 31-acre Brand Park library and art center, and famous Americana.
*Pet friendly house
Facts and Features

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1128 Ethel Street have any available units?
1128 Ethel Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1128 Ethel Street have?
Some of 1128 Ethel Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1128 Ethel Street currently offering any rent specials?
1128 Ethel Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1128 Ethel Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1128 Ethel Street is pet friendly.
Does 1128 Ethel Street offer parking?
Yes, 1128 Ethel Street does offer parking.
Does 1128 Ethel Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1128 Ethel Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1128 Ethel Street have a pool?
No, 1128 Ethel Street does not have a pool.
Does 1128 Ethel Street have accessible units?
No, 1128 Ethel Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1128 Ethel Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1128 Ethel Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway
Glendale, CA 92104
Next on Lex
275 W Lexington Dr
Glendale, CA 91203
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91202
Towne at Glendale
1717 N Verdugo Rd
Glendale, CA 91208
Lomita Apartments
207 W Lomita Ave
Glendale, CA 91204
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
Eleve
200 E Broadway
Glendale, CA 91205
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave
Glendale, CA 91202

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts