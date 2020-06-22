1128 Ethel Street

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities hardwood floors ice maker microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*Charming cozy home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, area 1, 731 SF in highly after Rossroyne community

*English style house has 7000 SF lot, curb appealing front lawn and back yard.

*Kitchen just upgraded, hardwood floor, separate breakfast and dinning room.

* Enjoy the mountain view from big window in living room and scenery backyard from windows in 3 bedrooms.

*Each room is bright and has two windows.

*Close to Verdugo Park, Fremont Park and Montrose Community Park, easy access to 134 freeway and No.2 state road.

* Walking distance to Glendale down town, about 10 min drive to Glendale Galleria Shopping Mall, prestigious 31-acre Brand Park library and art center, and famous Americana.

*Pet friendly house

Facts and Features