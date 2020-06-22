1128 Ethel Street

Amenities
*Charming cozy home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths, area 1, 731 SF in highly after Rossroyne community
*English style house has 7000 SF lot, curb appealing front lawn and back yard.
*Kitchen just upgraded, hardwood floor, separate breakfast and dinning room.
* Enjoy the mountain view from big window in living room and scenery backyard from windows in 3 bedrooms.
*Each room is bright and has two windows.
*Close to Verdugo Park, Fremont Park and Montrose Community Park, easy access to 134 freeway and No.2 state road.
* Walking distance to Glendale down town, about 10 min drive to Glendale Galleria Shopping Mall, prestigious 31-acre Brand Park library and art center, and famous Americana.
*Pet friendly house
Facts and Features