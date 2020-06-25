All apartments in Glendale
Find more places like 1114 Melrose Ave Unit 6.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Glendale, CA
/
1114 Melrose Ave Unit 6
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:23 AM

1114 Melrose Ave Unit 6

1114 Melrose Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Glendale
See all
Verdugo Viejo
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all

Location

1114 Melrose Ave, Glendale, CA 91202
Verdugo Viejo

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Townhouse in Prime Glendale Area! - Prime Glendale! Beautiful Townhouse This 3 bed 3 bath Townhome with 2 car attached garage, features a bright and charming open floor plan, fireplace, dining area, high ceilings, recessed lighting, Kitchen has granite counters and plenty of storage space. Bedrooms are bright and spacious with plenty of closet space and balcony access. Private Balcony off living room and master bedroom. Washer/Dryer hookup in the garage.

((Please be aware additional move in and move out Fees, Charges and Deposits may be required))

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3205610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 Melrose Ave Unit 6 have any available units?
1114 Melrose Ave Unit 6 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1114 Melrose Ave Unit 6 have?
Some of 1114 Melrose Ave Unit 6's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 Melrose Ave Unit 6 currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Melrose Ave Unit 6 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Melrose Ave Unit 6 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1114 Melrose Ave Unit 6 is pet friendly.
Does 1114 Melrose Ave Unit 6 offer parking?
Yes, 1114 Melrose Ave Unit 6 offers parking.
Does 1114 Melrose Ave Unit 6 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1114 Melrose Ave Unit 6 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Melrose Ave Unit 6 have a pool?
No, 1114 Melrose Ave Unit 6 does not have a pool.
Does 1114 Melrose Ave Unit 6 have accessible units?
No, 1114 Melrose Ave Unit 6 does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 Melrose Ave Unit 6 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1114 Melrose Ave Unit 6 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vestalia Glendale
515 W Broadway
Glendale, CA 92104
Avalon Glendale
1137 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91202
Camden Glendale
3900 San Fernando Road, Ste.1003
Glendale, CA 91204
Modera Glendale
600 N Central Ave
Glendale, CA 91203
The Americana at Brand Luxury Apartments
889 Americana Way
Glendale, CA 91210
The LINK
3909 San Fernando Road
Glendale, CA 91204
The Griffith
435 W Los Feliz Rd
Glendale, CA 91204
Prado
201 W Fairview Ave
Glendale, CA 91202

Similar Pages

Glendale 1 BedroomsGlendale 2 Bedrooms
Glendale 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsGlendale Cheap Places
Glendale Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CAHuntington Beach, CA
Fullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CA
Downey, CASimi Valley, CAGarden Grove, CAWhittier, CALancaster, CAPomona, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

City CenterVineyard
Verdugo ViejoCitrus Grove
TropicoVerdugo Woodlands

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Los Angeles
California Institute of the Arts