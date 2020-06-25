All apartments in Glendale
Last updated June 22 2019 at 6:38 AM

1066 Old Phillips Road

1066 Old Phillips Road · No Longer Available
Location

1066 Old Phillips Road, Glendale, CA 91207
Greenbriar

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This beautiful family home is located in the distinguished Old Phillips area of Glenknoll Estates, the property is nestled on an elevated large corner lot and offers complete privacy and seclusion with city and mountain views. Renovated light and bright open floor plan offer a step-down living room with high ceilings and a lot of natural light. The adjacent formal dining room and family room with the wet bar are looking out to the private and relaxing backyard with an outdoor patio, rose garden, and grassy yard. Chef's kitchen features custom cabinetry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances plus a cozy breakfast area. The second level features 3 generously sized bedrooms including a luxury master suite with his and her closet, separate vanities, and a view balcony. There is an additional bedroom on the first level. Two car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1066 Old Phillips Road have any available units?
1066 Old Phillips Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1066 Old Phillips Road have?
Some of 1066 Old Phillips Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1066 Old Phillips Road currently offering any rent specials?
1066 Old Phillips Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1066 Old Phillips Road pet-friendly?
No, 1066 Old Phillips Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1066 Old Phillips Road offer parking?
Yes, 1066 Old Phillips Road offers parking.
Does 1066 Old Phillips Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1066 Old Phillips Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1066 Old Phillips Road have a pool?
No, 1066 Old Phillips Road does not have a pool.
Does 1066 Old Phillips Road have accessible units?
No, 1066 Old Phillips Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1066 Old Phillips Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1066 Old Phillips Road has units with dishwashers.
