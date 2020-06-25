1066 Old Phillips Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This beautiful family home is located in the distinguished Old Phillips area of Glenknoll Estates, the property is nestled on an elevated large corner lot and offers complete privacy and seclusion with city and mountain views. Renovated light and bright open floor plan offer a step-down living room with high ceilings and a lot of natural light. The adjacent formal dining room and family room with the wet bar are looking out to the private and relaxing backyard with an outdoor patio, rose garden, and grassy yard. Chef's kitchen features custom cabinetry, granite counters and stainless steel appliances plus a cozy breakfast area. The second level features 3 generously sized bedrooms including a luxury master suite with his and her closet, separate vanities, and a view balcony. There is an additional bedroom on the first level. Two car attached garage.