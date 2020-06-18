1031 Thompson Avenue

Amenities
FURNISHED 3BD 2 BTH House in Glendale! - Property Id: 251376
Fully furnished remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Glendale, CA! This two story house is located close to many grocery stores, bakeries, and the Americana + Glendale Galleria. Also located close to Burbank.
The house can comfortably sleep up to 8 people.
Bedroom 1: One Queen sized bed
Bedroom 2: Two Twin sized beds
Bedroom 3: One Queen sized bed + One sofa bed that opens into a Queen sized bed
Bathroom 1: tub, shower, toilet, sink
Bathroom 2: tub, shower, toilet, double sink, closet
The house is newly remodeled, with hardwood floors throughout and new kitchen appliances. The living room features a large flatscreen Smart TV with Netflix.
There is a laundry room with a washer and dryer.
Parking for one car available on the driveway, free street parking also available around the property.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251376
No Pets Allowed
