1031 Thompson Avenue

FURNISHED 3BD 2 BTH House in Glendale! - Property Id: 251376



Fully furnished remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Glendale, CA! This two story house is located close to many grocery stores, bakeries, and the Americana + Glendale Galleria. Also located close to Burbank.



The house can comfortably sleep up to 8 people.

Bedroom 1: One Queen sized bed

Bedroom 2: Two Twin sized beds

Bedroom 3: One Queen sized bed + One sofa bed that opens into a Queen sized bed



Bathroom 1: tub, shower, toilet, sink

Bathroom 2: tub, shower, toilet, double sink, closet



The house is newly remodeled, with hardwood floors throughout and new kitchen appliances. The living room features a large flatscreen Smart TV with Netflix.



There is a laundry room with a washer and dryer.

Parking for one car available on the driveway, free street parking also available around the property.

No Pets Allowed



