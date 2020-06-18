All apartments in Glendale
Last updated April 24 2020 at 10:30 AM

1031 Thompson Avenue

1031 Thompson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1031 Thompson Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201
Grandview

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
FURNISHED 3BD 2 BTH House in Glendale! - Property Id: 251376

Fully furnished remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in Glendale, CA! This two story house is located close to many grocery stores, bakeries, and the Americana + Glendale Galleria. Also located close to Burbank.

The house can comfortably sleep up to 8 people.
Bedroom 1: One Queen sized bed
Bedroom 2: Two Twin sized beds
Bedroom 3: One Queen sized bed + One sofa bed that opens into a Queen sized bed

Bathroom 1: tub, shower, toilet, sink
Bathroom 2: tub, shower, toilet, double sink, closet

The house is newly remodeled, with hardwood floors throughout and new kitchen appliances. The living room features a large flatscreen Smart TV with Netflix.

There is a laundry room with a washer and dryer.
Parking for one car available on the driveway, free street parking also available around the property.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/251376
Property Id 251376

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5666126)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1031 Thompson Avenue have any available units?
1031 Thompson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Glendale, CA.
How much is rent in Glendale, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Glendale Rent Report.
What amenities does 1031 Thompson Avenue have?
Some of 1031 Thompson Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1031 Thompson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1031 Thompson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1031 Thompson Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1031 Thompson Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Glendale.
Does 1031 Thompson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1031 Thompson Avenue offers parking.
Does 1031 Thompson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1031 Thompson Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1031 Thompson Avenue have a pool?
No, 1031 Thompson Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1031 Thompson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1031 Thompson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1031 Thompson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1031 Thompson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

