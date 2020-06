Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters parking air conditioning bbq/grill courtyard

Come home to the style and comfort of townhome living. Conveniently located minutes away from Dodger Stadium and the Los Angeles Zoo. You will love our spacious two bedrooms with central A/C, new paint and new granite countertops.

Amenities: Townhouse, Laundry Room, BBQ, Courtyard.

Appliances: Air Conditioner, Microwave.

Parking: 1-Space

