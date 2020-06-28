533 S Woods Ave A

Amenities

New build One bedroom, one bath attached Guest house. Beautiful kitchen and bath room. Landlord pays for water/Trash, Internet included (subject to availability). All electric appliances, washer and dryer inside the apartment. One parking space in the driveway. No street parking in Fullerton between hours of 2 AM and 5 AM. Prefer single person, but will consider 2 persons maximum, because of the space. Also includes once monthly maid service. No smoking, no Vape, no marijuana, no drugs. Tenant Must obtain and maintain renters insurance at all times.

No Pets Allowed



