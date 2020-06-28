All apartments in Fullerton
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
533 S Woods Ave A
Last updated September 8 2019 at 10:44 AM

533 S Woods Ave A

533 South Woods Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

533 South Woods Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92832

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
parking
some paid utils
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
New build One bedroom one bath guest house - Property Id: 135490

New build One bedroom, one bath attached Guest house. Beautiful kitchen and bath room. Landlord pays for water/Trash, Internet included (subject to availability). All electric appliances, washer and dryer inside the apartment. One parking space in the driveway. No street parking in Fullerton between hours of 2 AM and 5 AM. Prefer single person, but will consider 2 persons maximum, because of the space. Also includes once monthly maid service. No smoking, no Vape, no marijuana, no drugs. Tenant Must obtain and maintain renters insurance at all times.
Property Id 135490

No Pets Allowed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 533 S Woods Ave A have any available units?
533 S Woods Ave A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 533 S Woods Ave A have?
Some of 533 S Woods Ave A's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 533 S Woods Ave A currently offering any rent specials?
533 S Woods Ave A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 533 S Woods Ave A pet-friendly?
No, 533 S Woods Ave A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 533 S Woods Ave A offer parking?
Yes, 533 S Woods Ave A offers parking.
Does 533 S Woods Ave A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 533 S Woods Ave A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 533 S Woods Ave A have a pool?
No, 533 S Woods Ave A does not have a pool.
Does 533 S Woods Ave A have accessible units?
No, 533 S Woods Ave A does not have accessible units.
Does 533 S Woods Ave A have units with dishwashers?
No, 533 S Woods Ave A does not have units with dishwashers.
