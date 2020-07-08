All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated December 3 2019 at 1:37 AM

441 Pinehurst Court

441 Pinehurst Court · No Longer Available
Location

441 Pinehurst Court, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Guard gated tranquil living at Fairway Village of Fullerton. This three bedroom, 3 bath home will fit all your needs. One bedroom is on the ground floor and two up. Clean and ready to move in immediately. Freshly painted inside, washer and dryer are in the garage and will be left for the tenants, along with the refrigerator in the kitchen. Nice large patio towards the back off of the living room.
You cannot go direct as an agent or a potential tenant, we will need to make arrangements to get you through the guard gate,

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 441 Pinehurst Court have any available units?
441 Pinehurst Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 441 Pinehurst Court have?
Some of 441 Pinehurst Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 441 Pinehurst Court currently offering any rent specials?
441 Pinehurst Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 441 Pinehurst Court pet-friendly?
No, 441 Pinehurst Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 441 Pinehurst Court offer parking?
Yes, 441 Pinehurst Court offers parking.
Does 441 Pinehurst Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 441 Pinehurst Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 441 Pinehurst Court have a pool?
No, 441 Pinehurst Court does not have a pool.
Does 441 Pinehurst Court have accessible units?
No, 441 Pinehurst Court does not have accessible units.
Does 441 Pinehurst Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 441 Pinehurst Court does not have units with dishwashers.

