441 Pinehurst Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage refrigerator

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Guard gated tranquil living at Fairway Village of Fullerton. This three bedroom, 3 bath home will fit all your needs. One bedroom is on the ground floor and two up. Clean and ready to move in immediately. Freshly painted inside, washer and dryer are in the garage and will be left for the tenants, along with the refrigerator in the kitchen. Nice large patio towards the back off of the living room.

You cannot go direct as an agent or a potential tenant, we will need to make arrangements to get you through the guard gate,