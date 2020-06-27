413 Elizabeth Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Adorable Craftsman with lots of exterior accents. Giant back yard covered patio for extended outdoor family living. Alley access single car garage but there is a giant driveway for lots of parking. Beautiful hardwood flooring break nook kitchen only 1 bathroom with tub and shower combination. Bedrooms are all good size. Located at the heart of Fullerton close to downtown with shops restaurants fine dining. Perfect home for smaller family. Pets welcome! Garage is connected to the patio but no direct access but just off the back kitchen door. Amazing back yard with lots of privacy. Close to parks jogging and biking trails. Great schools!!