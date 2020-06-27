3033 Madison Ave

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse parking playground pool garage hot tub pet friendly

2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Condominium for Lease in Fullerton! - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, two-story Condominium available for lease in the city of Fullerton, California. Recently renovated with new paint, flooring, new bathroom fixtures and tiles. Enjoy a view of the beautiful, crystal clear, community pool from the unit. Large living room and separate dining room. Kitchen includes Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Gas Cook Top and Built-in Oven. All bedrooms upstairs. Large Master Bedroom. Custom closets with shelving in both bedrooms. Upstairs bathroom with vanity, bathroom tub/shower and a walk-in shower with glass door. 1 car garage and 1 assigned covered parking space with storage. 2 parking spots total for unit. Water, Trash, Sewer included. HOA amenities include two pools, spa, clubhouse, playground and basketball hoop. Walking distance or short two minute drive to Cal State University Fullerton. Dogs OK under 25lbs upon approval by Landlord. Additional pet deposit required and tenant must carry renters insurance. Ready for immediate move in and showing.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5110941)