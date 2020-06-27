All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 3033 Madison Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
3033 Madison Ave
Last updated September 21 2019 at 10:06 AM

3033 Madison Ave

3033 Madison Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

3033 Madison Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom Condominium for Lease in Fullerton! - 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom, two-story Condominium available for lease in the city of Fullerton, California. Recently renovated with new paint, flooring, new bathroom fixtures and tiles. Enjoy a view of the beautiful, crystal clear, community pool from the unit. Large living room and separate dining room. Kitchen includes Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Gas Cook Top and Built-in Oven. All bedrooms upstairs. Large Master Bedroom. Custom closets with shelving in both bedrooms. Upstairs bathroom with vanity, bathroom tub/shower and a walk-in shower with glass door. 1 car garage and 1 assigned covered parking space with storage. 2 parking spots total for unit. Water, Trash, Sewer included. HOA amenities include two pools, spa, clubhouse, playground and basketball hoop. Walking distance or short two minute drive to Cal State University Fullerton. Dogs OK under 25lbs upon approval by Landlord. Additional pet deposit required and tenant must carry renters insurance. Ready for immediate move in and showing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5110941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3033 Madison Ave have any available units?
3033 Madison Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 3033 Madison Ave have?
Some of 3033 Madison Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3033 Madison Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3033 Madison Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3033 Madison Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 3033 Madison Ave is pet friendly.
Does 3033 Madison Ave offer parking?
Yes, 3033 Madison Ave offers parking.
Does 3033 Madison Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3033 Madison Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3033 Madison Ave have a pool?
Yes, 3033 Madison Ave has a pool.
Does 3033 Madison Ave have accessible units?
No, 3033 Madison Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3033 Madison Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3033 Madison Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
UCE
600 Langsdorf Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Magnolia Tree
2700 West Porter Avenue
Fullerton, CA 92833
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
Las Palmas
2598 Associated Rd
Fullerton, CA 92835

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College