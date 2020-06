Amenities

BEAUTIFUL POOL HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY IN CONVENIENT LOCATION FOR SHORT TERM LEASE. 5 BEDROOMS PLUS DEN, 4 FULL BATHS PLUS POWDER ROOM. CALIFORNIA ROOM STYLE COVERED PATIO WITH BUILT-IN LIGHTING AND SPEAKERS SURROUNDED BY RESORT LIKE POOL AND SPA, BBQ ISLAND FOR ENTERTAINMENT AND RELAXATION. NICE FLOOR PLAN AND AMPLE LIVING SPACE. TREE LINED COMMUNITY WITH LOTS OF GREENBELT AREA FOR WALKING, RUNNING, AND MANY AMENITIES. GREAT CHANCE IF YOU NEED A SIX MONTHS OR SO LEASE.