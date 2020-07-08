2717 Craig Circle

Amenities

Beautiful Craig Park East Townhouse!!! One of the Best Location in complex enjoying Gorgeous Park View. 3 Bedrooms plus spacious ground floor den with upgraded 3/4 Bath. Tile Atrium with glass ceiling enhances square footage. Large living Room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Newer wood flooring, dual-pane windows, upgraded kitchen and upgraded bathrooms throughout the house. Private brick patio overlooking the Craig Regional Park. 2 Car Attached garage with direct access. HOA dues include water, trash, pool, spa and club house. Awesome Location!! It's close by to the Brea Mall, Cal State Fullerton, freeways, shopping, entertainment, schools, parks, all within minutes. Come and see before it's too late!