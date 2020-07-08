All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated December 4 2019 at 11:25 AM

2717 Craig Circle

2717 Craig Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2717 Craig Circle, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Craig Park East Townhouse!!! One of the Best Location in complex enjoying Gorgeous Park View. 3 Bedrooms plus spacious ground floor den with upgraded 3/4 Bath. Tile Atrium with glass ceiling enhances square footage. Large living Room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings. Newer wood flooring, dual-pane windows, upgraded kitchen and upgraded bathrooms throughout the house. Private brick patio overlooking the Craig Regional Park. 2 Car Attached garage with direct access. HOA dues include water, trash, pool, spa and club house. Awesome Location!! It's close by to the Brea Mall, Cal State Fullerton, freeways, shopping, entertainment, schools, parks, all within minutes. Come and see before it's too late!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2717 Craig Circle have any available units?
2717 Craig Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 2717 Craig Circle have?
Some of 2717 Craig Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2717 Craig Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2717 Craig Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2717 Craig Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2717 Craig Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2717 Craig Circle offer parking?
Yes, 2717 Craig Circle offers parking.
Does 2717 Craig Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2717 Craig Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2717 Craig Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2717 Craig Circle has a pool.
Does 2717 Craig Circle have accessible units?
No, 2717 Craig Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2717 Craig Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2717 Craig Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

