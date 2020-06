Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Two Story TownHome In Desirable Sunny Ridge Community. Well Maintained Home in quiet and Relaxing Community with beautifully kept trees and greenbelt. Kitchen has been upgraded with Granite Counter tops. 1 Bedroom downstairs and 3 Bedrooms upstairs with Stunning Green Views. Private Patio is fully and next to the Emery Park. Association pool and Spa. Great Location close to FWY, Schools and shopping centers. A MUST SEE PROPERTY!!!-- Thank you.