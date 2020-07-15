2619 Mill Lane

Amenities

Location, location, location... Beautiful North-South facing home located in gated Threewoods community. It features 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths (One bedroom downstairs with a living room ans its own bathroom), with specious living room, great room, formal dining. The very functional Kitchen has a Granite counter Island and walk-in pantry. Wood shutters, hard wood and new laminated floor throughout the home besides the stairs and bathrooms. Great neighborhood and school district for your family and kids. The home also is adjacent to the golf course, 2 mile from Brea city downtown, 2.5 mile from Brea mall, 1.8 mile to Cal State Fullerton, 8.7 miles to Disneyland. Shopping locations, restaurants, schools are all around you. This price includes all the furnitures.