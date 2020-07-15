All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 2619 Mill Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
2619 Mill Lane
Last updated July 5 2020 at 8:19 PM

2619 Mill Lane

2619 Mill Lane · (909) 689-6888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2619 Mill Lane, Fullerton, CA 92831

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

5 Bed · 5 Bath · 3020 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
Location, location, location... Beautiful North-South facing home located in gated Threewoods community. It features 5 bedrooms and 4.5 baths (One bedroom downstairs with a living room ans its own bathroom), with specious living room, great room, formal dining. The very functional Kitchen has a Granite counter Island and walk-in pantry. Wood shutters, hard wood and new laminated floor throughout the home besides the stairs and bathrooms. Great neighborhood and school district for your family and kids. The home also is adjacent to the golf course, 2 mile from Brea city downtown, 2.5 mile from Brea mall, 1.8 mile to Cal State Fullerton, 8.7 miles to Disneyland. Shopping locations, restaurants, schools are all around you. This price includes all the furnitures.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2619 Mill Lane have any available units?
2619 Mill Lane has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
Is 2619 Mill Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2619 Mill Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2619 Mill Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2619 Mill Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 2619 Mill Lane offer parking?
No, 2619 Mill Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2619 Mill Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2619 Mill Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2619 Mill Lane have a pool?
No, 2619 Mill Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2619 Mill Lane have accessible units?
No, 2619 Mill Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2619 Mill Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2619 Mill Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2619 Mill Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2619 Mill Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 2619 Mill Lane?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Greenbriar Woods Apartments
249 S Jensen Way
Fullerton, CA 92833
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard
Fullerton, CA 92832
3028-36 Quartz Lane
3028 Quartz Lane
Fullerton, CA 92831
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street
Fullerton, CA 92801
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St
Fullerton, CA 92833
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
1755 Malvern
1755 Malvern
Fullerton, CA 92833

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with ParkingFullerton Apartments with Pools
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity