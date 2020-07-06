All apartments in Fullerton
227 West Malvern Avenue
227 West Malvern Avenue

227 Malvern Ave · No Longer Available
Location

227 Malvern Ave, Fullerton, CA 92832

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Home is located in historic Fullerton neighborhood, within easy walking distance to downtown Fullerton with great restaurants, shops, coffee houses, Fullerton High School, Fullerton College. Amtrak/Metro station half mile away (15 minute walk). Fully upgraded owner s unit with an open floor plan and lots of light. Huge gourmet kitchen with island and granite. Extra large living room with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans. Oversized laundry/study with washer and dryer included. Wonderful private patio/deck. Central air and heat. This is an upstairs unit with no shared walls. Includes two off street parking spaces. This is a gem. Unit is unfurnished.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 West Malvern Avenue have any available units?
227 West Malvern Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 227 West Malvern Avenue have?
Some of 227 West Malvern Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 West Malvern Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
227 West Malvern Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 West Malvern Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 227 West Malvern Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 227 West Malvern Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 227 West Malvern Avenue offers parking.
Does 227 West Malvern Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 227 West Malvern Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 West Malvern Avenue have a pool?
No, 227 West Malvern Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 227 West Malvern Avenue have accessible units?
No, 227 West Malvern Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 227 West Malvern Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 227 West Malvern Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

