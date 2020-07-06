227 West Malvern Avenue

Amenities
Home is located in historic Fullerton neighborhood, within easy walking distance to downtown Fullerton with great restaurants, shops, coffee houses, Fullerton High School, Fullerton College. Amtrak/Metro station half mile away (15 minute walk). Fully upgraded owner s unit with an open floor plan and lots of light. Huge gourmet kitchen with island and granite. Extra large living room with vaulted ceilings and ceiling fans. Oversized laundry/study with washer and dryer included. Wonderful private patio/deck. Central air and heat. This is an upstairs unit with no shared walls. Includes two off street parking spaces. This is a gem. Unit is unfurnished.