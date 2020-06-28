1960 Edinburgh Way

Amenities

This beautiful property is located within a safely gated community atop the hills of Fullerton. Great for a family with pets! The kitchen has a center island and red wood cabinetry. Large windows throughout the home make for a light and airy feel. Flat screen TV's are mounted in bedrooms and family room and included along with stainless steel kitchen appliances, washer & dryer, and lots of storage space throughout. The master suite is connected to a master bathroom via a double closeted hallway. 2 garage doors make for a large 4 car garage. The community includes a pool and shaded lounge area.



Flat Screen TV's included!

ADT Security system included!

Gardener included!

All other utilities, tenant responsibility.

PETS OK