All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 1960 Edinburgh Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
1960 Edinburgh Way
Last updated September 20 2019 at 3:20 AM

1960 Edinburgh Way

1960 Edinburgh Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1960 Edinburgh Way, Fullerton, CA 92831

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This beautiful property is located within a safely gated community atop the hills of Fullerton. Great for a family with pets! The kitchen has a center island and red wood cabinetry. Large windows throughout the home make for a light and airy feel. Flat screen TV's are mounted in bedrooms and family room and included along with stainless steel kitchen appliances, washer & dryer, and lots of storage space throughout. The master suite is connected to a master bathroom via a double closeted hallway. 2 garage doors make for a large 4 car garage. The community includes a pool and shaded lounge area.

Flat Screen TV's included!
ADT Security system included!
Gardener included!
All other utilities, tenant responsibility.
PETS OK

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1960 Edinburgh Way have any available units?
1960 Edinburgh Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1960 Edinburgh Way have?
Some of 1960 Edinburgh Way's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1960 Edinburgh Way currently offering any rent specials?
1960 Edinburgh Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1960 Edinburgh Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 1960 Edinburgh Way is pet friendly.
Does 1960 Edinburgh Way offer parking?
Yes, 1960 Edinburgh Way offers parking.
Does 1960 Edinburgh Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1960 Edinburgh Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1960 Edinburgh Way have a pool?
Yes, 1960 Edinburgh Way has a pool.
Does 1960 Edinburgh Way have accessible units?
No, 1960 Edinburgh Way does not have accessible units.
Does 1960 Edinburgh Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 1960 Edinburgh Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

UCA
2404 Nutwood Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
770 South Harbor
770 S Harbor Boulevard
Fullerton, CA 92832
Amerige Pointe Apartments
1001 Starbuck St
Fullerton, CA 92833
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
Kimberly Arms Apartment Homes
411 N Euclid St
Fullerton, CA 92833
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831
Greenhouse
1220 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Malden Station by Windsor
250 W Santa Fe Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College