1721 Shady Brook Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage walk in closets pool tennis court

The best in town home living offered here in The Hidden Lakes Community in Fullerton. No one above or below you, direct access to 1 car garage, with laundry hook ups and relaxing waterfall and sounds of the stream from private patio. Open floor plan with bright kitchen and living room with vaulted ceilings. Bedroom is loft style is very spacious also with vaulted ceilings and walk in closet. Community has resort like pool, 2 spas, 2 tennis courts and trails throughout the communities streams and waterfalls. Located near Hillcrest Park and Downtown Fullerton's Dining, Arts and Entertainment.