Fullerton, CA
1717 Calavera Pl.
Last updated September 10 2019 at 10:35 AM

1717 Calavera Pl.

1717 Calavera Place · No Longer Available
Location

1717 Calavera Place, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
Stunning Luxury Home in Sunny Hills Area of Fullerton - This beautiful executive home is located in the highly desirable Sunny Hills area of Fullerton, on an over-sized lot at the end of a cul-de-sac and features a long list of amenities, sure to please even the most discerning resident. Situated on a 10,000 square foot lot, the home features a double door entry that leads to a formal foyer which opens to both the formal living room and the Den. The living room boasts 15 ft. high vaulted ceilings, with a floor to ceiling window that overlooks the pool. A formal dining room connects the living room and the gourmet kitchen and has french doors that lead to the covered patio. The remodeled kitchen comes fully equipped with stainless steel appliances that include a cook top, wall oven, microwave, dishwasher and refrigerator. The kitchen opens to the large family room, and one of the two covered patios. The mater suite has 15 ft ceilings with a floor to ceiling window that looks out to the rear yard, and an en-suite bathroom that has a walk-in shower and dual walk-in closets. The remaining 3 bedrooms are on the north side of the home and include a "mini-master" bedroom with an en-suite bathroom. The two remaining bedrooms are spacious and share a hallway bath.

The rear yard is an entertainer's dream and features a large in-ground pool and spa, and a raised & covered patio deck with lounge furniture that overlooks the pool area. There is a built-in bbq area with a tiled bar that connects the 2nd larger covered patio area and patio furniture is included. The north lawn features a large grass area with mature trees, a vegetable garden and a large paved side yard great for storage.

Pool and Landscaping Services are included.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Jeannine at (562) 972-1980, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgements, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

DRE License #01251870

**INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED**

(RLNE5134931)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1717 Calavera Pl. have any available units?
1717 Calavera Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1717 Calavera Pl. have?
Some of 1717 Calavera Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1717 Calavera Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
1717 Calavera Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1717 Calavera Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1717 Calavera Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 1717 Calavera Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 1717 Calavera Pl. offers parking.
Does 1717 Calavera Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1717 Calavera Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1717 Calavera Pl. have a pool?
Yes, 1717 Calavera Pl. has a pool.
Does 1717 Calavera Pl. have accessible units?
No, 1717 Calavera Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 1717 Calavera Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1717 Calavera Pl. has units with dishwashers.
