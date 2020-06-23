This newly remodelled condo is located in a very quiet neighborhood in the City of Fullerton. The unit has 2 bedrooms and 2 bathroom and a laundry room. Newly flooring, kitchen and bathroom. There is a closet organizers in the bedroom.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
What amenities does 1707 Brea Boulevard have?
Some of 1707 Brea Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
