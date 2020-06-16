All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated May 26 2020 at 7:45 PM

1336 Mc Fadden Drive

1336 Mcfadden Drive · (888) 236-1943
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1336 Mcfadden Drive, Fullerton, CA 92833

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,550

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1177 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Price Reduction Great 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the Amerige Heights complex in Fullerton. Freshly painted plus new shutters. Bright & airy. Great Schools: Fisler Elementary, Parks Jr High & there outstanding Sunny Hills high school. Walking distance to Target, Ralphs, Starbucks & fast food. 2 car tandem garage attached, community pool, treelined streets with curbs sidewalks, street lights, and association landscaping thru-out.

NO PETS! & NO SMOKING! No Exceptions!

Great 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the Amerige Heights complex in Fullerton. Freshly painted plus new shutters. New washer & dryer included. Walking distance from Sunny Hills high school & Fisler Elementary. Middle school students will attend Parks Jr High. Walking distance to Target, Ralphs, Starbucks & fast food. 2 car tandem garage attached, community pool,

NO PETS! & NO SMOKING! No Exceptions!

The "PEAD" CAR form must be signed by the client and returned to listing agent BEFORE you will receive the CBS code

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1336 Mc Fadden Drive have any available units?
1336 Mc Fadden Drive has a unit available for $2,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
Is 1336 Mc Fadden Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1336 Mc Fadden Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1336 Mc Fadden Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1336 Mc Fadden Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1336 Mc Fadden Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1336 Mc Fadden Drive does offer parking.
Does 1336 Mc Fadden Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1336 Mc Fadden Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1336 Mc Fadden Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1336 Mc Fadden Drive has a pool.
Does 1336 Mc Fadden Drive have accessible units?
No, 1336 Mc Fadden Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1336 Mc Fadden Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1336 Mc Fadden Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1336 Mc Fadden Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1336 Mc Fadden Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
