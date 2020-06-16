1336 Mc Fadden Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities parking pool garage

Price Reduction Great 2 bedroom 2 bath condo in the Amerige Heights complex in Fullerton. Freshly painted plus new shutters. Bright & airy. Great Schools: Fisler Elementary, Parks Jr High & there outstanding Sunny Hills high school. Walking distance to Target, Ralphs, Starbucks & fast food. 2 car tandem garage attached, community pool, treelined streets with curbs sidewalks, street lights, and association landscaping thru-out.



The "PEAD" CAR form must be signed by the client and returned to listing agent BEFORE you will receive the CBS code