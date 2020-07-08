All apartments in Fullerton
Find more places like 12 550 Williamson Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
12 550 Williamson Ave
Last updated November 7 2019 at 11:08 AM

12 550 Williamson Ave

550 Williamson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fullerton
See all
Downtown Fullerton
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

550 Williamson Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92832
Downtown Fullerton

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
The Williamson Apartments offer prospective tenants the opportunity to live in a pristine, condominium quality, apartment community, located in a desirable rental neighborhood just blocks away from historic downtown Fullerton. The architectural layout and design of the property allow for a secluded, private setting in the central courtyard and pool area. The courtyard includes a gated pool, laundry facilities in a separate building, a courtyard area complete with mature trees and shrubs, and individual fenced in patios for the tenants to enjoy.
Large 2 bedroom.

Appliances: Air conditioner, vertical blinds, Patio, Balcony, Dishwasher.
Parking: Garage
https://www.mashcole.com/apartment-for-rent/fullerton-2-bed-2-bath/166/

IT491101 - IT49MC166

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 550 Williamson Ave have any available units?
12 550 Williamson Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 12 550 Williamson Ave have?
Some of 12 550 Williamson Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12 550 Williamson Ave currently offering any rent specials?
12 550 Williamson Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 550 Williamson Ave pet-friendly?
No, 12 550 Williamson Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 12 550 Williamson Ave offer parking?
Yes, 12 550 Williamson Ave offers parking.
Does 12 550 Williamson Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 550 Williamson Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 550 Williamson Ave have a pool?
Yes, 12 550 Williamson Ave has a pool.
Does 12 550 Williamson Ave have accessible units?
No, 12 550 Williamson Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 12 550 Williamson Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12 550 Williamson Ave has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3100-27 Quartz Lane
3100 Quartz Lane
Fullerton, CA 92831
The Streams
1261 Deerpark Dr
Fullerton, CA 92831
Aspect
251 E Orangefair Ave
Fullerton, CA 92832
3028-36 Quartz Lane
3028 Quartz Lane
Fullerton, CA 92831
Le Mar Apartments
257 South Gilbert Street
Fullerton, CA 92801
La Costa
1401 N Placentia Ave
Fullerton, CA 92831
R.C. Briarwood Apartment Homes
3300 Quartz Ln
Fullerton, CA 92831
La Ramada Apartment Homes
2901 Yorba Linda Blvd
Fullerton, CA 92831

Similar Pages

Fullerton 1 BedroomsFullerton 2 Bedrooms
Fullerton Apartments with BalconyFullerton Apartments with Parking
Fullerton Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CA
Pasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown Fullerton

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonHope International University
Fullerton CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College