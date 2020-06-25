All apartments in Fullerton
Last updated February 1 2020 at 12:07 PM

117 W Brookdale Pl

117 West Brookdale Place · No Longer Available
Location

117 West Brookdale Place, Fullerton, CA 92832

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
117 W Brookdale Pl Available 02/01/20 2 Bdrm/2 Bath Back House in Historic Downtown Fullerton - Newer construction back house with two-car garage in Downtown Fullerton.
-Separate back unit with garage downstairs, living area upstairs.
-Central air/heat w/Nest thermostat
-Laminate wood flooring in living room, kitchen, bedrooms
-Kitchen w/gas range/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator (w/out warranty)
-Recessed lighting
-Full hall bathroom w/tile flooring
-Master bedroom w/attached full bath and walk-in closet
-Second bedroom w/large mirrored closet
-Two car attached garage w/laundry hookups (washer/dryer provided w/out warranty)
-Solar for electricity
-Gated entrance in rear and front of the property
-Shared patio space between front and back house

Amazing location in Downtown Fullerton. Walking distance to shops and restaurants.

(RLNE5448427)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 117 W Brookdale Pl have any available units?
117 W Brookdale Pl doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 117 W Brookdale Pl have?
Some of 117 W Brookdale Pl's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 117 W Brookdale Pl currently offering any rent specials?
117 W Brookdale Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 117 W Brookdale Pl pet-friendly?
No, 117 W Brookdale Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 117 W Brookdale Pl offer parking?
Yes, 117 W Brookdale Pl offers parking.
Does 117 W Brookdale Pl have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 117 W Brookdale Pl offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 117 W Brookdale Pl have a pool?
No, 117 W Brookdale Pl does not have a pool.
Does 117 W Brookdale Pl have accessible units?
No, 117 W Brookdale Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 117 W Brookdale Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 117 W Brookdale Pl has units with dishwashers.

