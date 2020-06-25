Amenities
117 W Brookdale Pl Available 02/01/20 2 Bdrm/2 Bath Back House in Historic Downtown Fullerton - Newer construction back house with two-car garage in Downtown Fullerton.
-Separate back unit with garage downstairs, living area upstairs.
-Central air/heat w/Nest thermostat
-Laminate wood flooring in living room, kitchen, bedrooms
-Kitchen w/gas range/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator (w/out warranty)
-Recessed lighting
-Full hall bathroom w/tile flooring
-Master bedroom w/attached full bath and walk-in closet
-Second bedroom w/large mirrored closet
-Two car attached garage w/laundry hookups (washer/dryer provided w/out warranty)
-Solar for electricity
-Gated entrance in rear and front of the property
-Shared patio space between front and back house
Amazing location in Downtown Fullerton. Walking distance to shops and restaurants.
(RLNE5448427)