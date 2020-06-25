Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

117 W Brookdale Pl Available 02/01/20 2 Bdrm/2 Bath Back House in Historic Downtown Fullerton - Newer construction back house with two-car garage in Downtown Fullerton.

-Separate back unit with garage downstairs, living area upstairs.

-Central air/heat w/Nest thermostat

-Laminate wood flooring in living room, kitchen, bedrooms

-Kitchen w/gas range/oven, dishwasher, refrigerator (w/out warranty)

-Recessed lighting

-Full hall bathroom w/tile flooring

-Master bedroom w/attached full bath and walk-in closet

-Second bedroom w/large mirrored closet

-Two car attached garage w/laundry hookups (washer/dryer provided w/out warranty)

-Solar for electricity

-Gated entrance in rear and front of the property

-Shared patio space between front and back house



Amazing location in Downtown Fullerton. Walking distance to shops and restaurants.



(RLNE5448427)