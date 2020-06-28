114 Thompson Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home is available immediately in Fullerton. This lovely home features a remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances, remodeled bathrooms, new windows, new laminate flooring throughout the home, mirrored closet doors, new doors and new ceiling fans with remotes. The huge master bedroom has it's own fireplace, a walk in closet and bathroom. There is a one detached garage with remote and a large storage shed in the rear yard. Pets will be considered. Owner supplies a stacked washerdryer. Available immediately. No smoking. Please contact OC Pro Property Management at 714.202.8100 for more information or to schedule a showing.