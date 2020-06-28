All apartments in Fullerton
114 Thompson Avenue

Location

114 Thompson Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath single family home is available immediately in Fullerton. This lovely home features a remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances, remodeled bathrooms, new windows, new laminate flooring throughout the home, mirrored closet doors, new doors and new ceiling fans with remotes. The huge master bedroom has it's own fireplace, a walk in closet and bathroom. There is a one detached garage with remote and a large storage shed in the rear yard. Pets will be considered. Owner supplies a stacked washerdryer. Available immediately. No smoking. Please contact OC Pro Property Management at 714.202.8100 for more information or to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
