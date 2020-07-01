1139 Rosecrans Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garage pool air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

***** LOCATION ***** LOCATION ***** LOCATION ***** A beautiful condo in "Racquet Club Villas North" with prime location. 2 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms on upstairs unit. Laminated flooring throughout, new interior painting, crown moldings, recessed lighting, new A/C. Very bright, airy, open & spacious layout facing South, huge living room with fireplace, balcony, master bedroom has own full bathroom and balcony. 2 car detached garage, association swimming pool, community laundry room, well maintained community & great neighborhood. Excellent school district for Sunset Ln Elementary , Parks Jr. High & Sunny Hills High School. Close to parks, schools, variety of restaurants & shopping centers. Rent includes water, trash & gas.