Last updated March 15 2020 at 7:12 AM

1139 Rosecrans Avenue

1139 Rosecrans Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1139 Rosecrans Avenue, Fullerton, CA 92833

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
pool
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
***** LOCATION ***** LOCATION ***** LOCATION ***** A beautiful condo in "Racquet Club Villas North" with prime location. 2 bedrooms & 2 full bathrooms on upstairs unit. Laminated flooring throughout, new interior painting, crown moldings, recessed lighting, new A/C. Very bright, airy, open & spacious layout facing South, huge living room with fireplace, balcony, master bedroom has own full bathroom and balcony. 2 car detached garage, association swimming pool, community laundry room, well maintained community & great neighborhood. Excellent school district for Sunset Ln Elementary , Parks Jr. High & Sunny Hills High School. Close to parks, schools, variety of restaurants & shopping centers. Rent includes water, trash & gas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1139 Rosecrans Avenue have any available units?
1139 Rosecrans Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1139 Rosecrans Avenue have?
Some of 1139 Rosecrans Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1139 Rosecrans Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1139 Rosecrans Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1139 Rosecrans Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1139 Rosecrans Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fullerton.
Does 1139 Rosecrans Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1139 Rosecrans Avenue offers parking.
Does 1139 Rosecrans Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1139 Rosecrans Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1139 Rosecrans Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1139 Rosecrans Avenue has a pool.
Does 1139 Rosecrans Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1139 Rosecrans Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1139 Rosecrans Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1139 Rosecrans Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

