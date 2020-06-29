1106 Alta Vista Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym game room on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Opportunity knocks! Perfect for a multigenerational household. Unique horse estate w/ resort-style home, amazing mother-in-law quarters, views & extra room for everything else! Sides & back of house provide stunning rear views of the Hiltscher Park Trail, known for its immense natural beauty of mature trees and tranquil shaded paths.Light & bright open floor plan, attractive curb appeal w/ mature trees & garden.Main floor has foyer, 2-story ceiling living room, formal dining room, family room w/ fireplace, office w/ utility/media closet, entertainment/game room, guest bedroom, bathroom w/ walk-in shower, walk-in pantry, & laundry room.Gourmet kitchen w/ dining room, granite counter tops, over-sized island, ss appliances & pantry room. 2nd story features 3 bedrooms w/ balcony, 2 full bathroom & bonus room (converted 5th bedroom).Master suite has balcony & bathroom w/ jetted tub & walk-in shower. Mother-in-law quarters have own AC, direct entrance from garage or main house, barn door, social area, kitchen w/ laundry closet, granite counter tops & stone back splash, 3/4 bath, bedroom (6th) & views from all rooms! Travertine & maple wood floors, updated pool & spa, BBQ area & covered patio, sun room/exercise room, 4-car garage w/ lots of storage, solar panels for house & water heater, whole-house water softener, generator, camping/picnic area, playground & dog run. Secluded location close to schools, shopping, entertainment & freeways. This is a must-see!