Home
/
Fullerton, CA
/
1106 Alta Vista Drive
Last updated March 28 2020 at 8:30 AM

1106 Alta Vista Drive

Location

1106 Alta Vista Drive, Fullerton, CA 92835

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
gym
game room
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Opportunity knocks! Perfect for a multigenerational household. Unique horse estate w/ resort-style home, amazing mother-in-law quarters, views & extra room for everything else! Sides & back of house provide stunning rear views of the Hiltscher Park Trail, known for its immense natural beauty of mature trees and tranquil shaded paths.Light & bright open floor plan, attractive curb appeal w/ mature trees & garden.Main floor has foyer, 2-story ceiling living room, formal dining room, family room w/ fireplace, office w/ utility/media closet, entertainment/game room, guest bedroom, bathroom w/ walk-in shower, walk-in pantry, & laundry room.Gourmet kitchen w/ dining room, granite counter tops, over-sized island, ss appliances & pantry room. 2nd story features 3 bedrooms w/ balcony, 2 full bathroom & bonus room (converted 5th bedroom).Master suite has balcony & bathroom w/ jetted tub & walk-in shower. Mother-in-law quarters have own AC, direct entrance from garage or main house, barn door, social area, kitchen w/ laundry closet, granite counter tops & stone back splash, 3/4 bath, bedroom (6th) & views from all rooms! Travertine & maple wood floors, updated pool & spa, BBQ area & covered patio, sun room/exercise room, 4-car garage w/ lots of storage, solar panels for house & water heater, whole-house water softener, generator, camping/picnic area, playground & dog run. Secluded location close to schools, shopping, entertainment & freeways. This is a must-see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 750
Parking Details: Surface lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 Alta Vista Drive have any available units?
1106 Alta Vista Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fullerton, CA.
How much is rent in Fullerton, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fullerton Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 Alta Vista Drive have?
Some of 1106 Alta Vista Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 Alta Vista Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1106 Alta Vista Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 Alta Vista Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1106 Alta Vista Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1106 Alta Vista Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1106 Alta Vista Drive offers parking.
Does 1106 Alta Vista Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 Alta Vista Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 Alta Vista Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1106 Alta Vista Drive has a pool.
Does 1106 Alta Vista Drive have accessible units?
No, 1106 Alta Vista Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 Alta Vista Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1106 Alta Vista Drive has units with dishwashers.

