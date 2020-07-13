All apartments in Fremont
Fremont, CA
Terra Fremont
Terra Fremont

1440 Mowry Ave · (510) 403-8938
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1440 Mowry Ave, Fremont, CA 94536
Cherry-Guardino

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0209 · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Unit 0125 · Avail. now

$2,456

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Terra Fremont.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
cc payments
e-payments
online portal
smoke-free community
If you’re searching for the perfect East Bay apartment, look no further than Terra Fremont. Our deluxe garden-inspired apartment homes are set in beautiful Fremont, California, within a short distance of some of the area’s best dining and most immaculate green spaces. Treat yourself to brunch at Joe’s Corner or explore the miles of hiking and biking trails as well as striking scenery at picturesque Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area.

Terra Fremont also boasts easy access to Mowry Avenue, Mission Boulevard, and Interstate 880, as well as the Fremont Bart Station.

Fremont is a charming city in the San Francisco Bay Area that sits across the Bay from the Silicon Valley. It is known as an ideal destination. The rapid expansion of the tech industry in recent years has boosted Fremont’s reputation as a commuter-friendly city for those working in Silicon Valley. Fremont is located directly north of San Jose, and Palo Alto is a short drive across the Dumbarton Bridge on the Bay.

In an ef

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: 25 lbs
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $50 per pet
Parking Details: Parking Lot.
Storage Details: None

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Terra Fremont have any available units?
Terra Fremont has 2 units available starting at $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does Terra Fremont have?
Some of Terra Fremont's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Terra Fremont currently offering any rent specials?
Terra Fremont is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Terra Fremont pet-friendly?
Yes, Terra Fremont is pet friendly.
Does Terra Fremont offer parking?
Yes, Terra Fremont offers parking.
Does Terra Fremont have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Terra Fremont offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Terra Fremont have a pool?
Yes, Terra Fremont has a pool.
Does Terra Fremont have accessible units?
No, Terra Fremont does not have accessible units.
Does Terra Fremont have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Terra Fremont has units with dishwashers.
