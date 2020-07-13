Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking cc payments e-payments online portal smoke-free community

If you’re searching for the perfect East Bay apartment, look no further than Terra Fremont. Our deluxe garden-inspired apartment homes are set in beautiful Fremont, California, within a short distance of some of the area’s best dining and most immaculate green spaces. Treat yourself to brunch at Joe’s Corner or explore the miles of hiking and biking trails as well as striking scenery at picturesque Quarry Lakes Regional Recreation Area.



Terra Fremont also boasts easy access to Mowry Avenue, Mission Boulevard, and Interstate 880, as well as the Fremont Bart Station.



Fremont is a charming city in the San Francisco Bay Area that sits across the Bay from the Silicon Valley. It is known as an ideal destination. The rapid expansion of the tech industry in recent years has boosted Fremont’s reputation as a commuter-friendly city for those working in Silicon Valley. Fremont is located directly north of San Jose, and Palo Alto is a short drive across the Dumbarton Bridge on the Bay.



