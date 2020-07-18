All apartments in Fremont
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

4463 Hyde Common Unit 114

4463 Hyde Common · (408) 917-0430
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4463 Hyde Common, Fremont, CA 94538
Irvington

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,100

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1243 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
guest parking
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:
Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.

Move in ready by August! Hurry! Submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691 if you need any assistance.

Modern 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, ground floor corner unit with a lot of sunlight in the Irvington neighborhood in Fremont. It’s furnished but can be rented unfurnished if needed.

Open concept kitchen/living room/dining room area that is great for entertaining. The kitchen boasts a breakfast bar illuminated by pendant lights, lots of espresso-toned cabinetry, pantry, large refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and microwave. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a master bath with double sinks. Rich hardwood floors in the main living area. Includes an in-unit washer and dryer. Forced air heat and central air conditioning for climate control. It comes with 2 parking spots in the attached garage/tandem parking and it also comes with one parking permit tag which allows a car to park in the Guest parking spot as well. This means the unit can accommodate up to 3 cars. No pets allowed but negotiable.

This sophisticated home has amazing smart features. It has Smart Switches, Smart Dimmers that works with Alexa. It also has motion detectors for Patio door and main entrances.

The community has a shared pool with a patio table area. Ideal for friendly gatherings and relaxing! Easy access to the street from the unit Easy access to 680 and 880 and a 5-minute drive to Fremont BART station. Near Safeway, Whole Foods, and top-rated schools.

Tenant pays for electricity, cable, and internet. Water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees will be covered by the landlord.

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guid

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5907301)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4463 Hyde Common Unit 114 have any available units?
4463 Hyde Common Unit 114 has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 4463 Hyde Common Unit 114 have?
Some of 4463 Hyde Common Unit 114's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4463 Hyde Common Unit 114 currently offering any rent specials?
4463 Hyde Common Unit 114 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4463 Hyde Common Unit 114 pet-friendly?
No, 4463 Hyde Common Unit 114 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 4463 Hyde Common Unit 114 offer parking?
Yes, 4463 Hyde Common Unit 114 offers parking.
Does 4463 Hyde Common Unit 114 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4463 Hyde Common Unit 114 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4463 Hyde Common Unit 114 have a pool?
Yes, 4463 Hyde Common Unit 114 has a pool.
Does 4463 Hyde Common Unit 114 have accessible units?
No, 4463 Hyde Common Unit 114 does not have accessible units.
Does 4463 Hyde Common Unit 114 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4463 Hyde Common Unit 114 has units with dishwashers.
