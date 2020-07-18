4463 Hyde Common Unit 114

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool 24hr maintenance garage guest parking internet access

(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)



LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.



Move in ready by August! Hurry! Submit your application now. Call us at 408-780-2691 if you need any assistance.



Modern 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, ground floor corner unit with a lot of sunlight in the Irvington neighborhood in Fremont. It’s furnished but can be rented unfurnished if needed.



Open concept kitchen/living room/dining room area that is great for entertaining. The kitchen boasts a breakfast bar illuminated by pendant lights, lots of espresso-toned cabinetry, pantry, large refrigerator, oven/range, garbage disposal, dishwasher, and microwave. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a master bath with double sinks. Rich hardwood floors in the main living area. Includes an in-unit washer and dryer. Forced air heat and central air conditioning for climate control. It comes with 2 parking spots in the attached garage/tandem parking and it also comes with one parking permit tag which allows a car to park in the Guest parking spot as well. This means the unit can accommodate up to 3 cars. No pets allowed but negotiable.



This sophisticated home has amazing smart features. It has Smart Switches, Smart Dimmers that works with Alexa. It also has motion detectors for Patio door and main entrances.



The community has a shared pool with a patio table area. Ideal for friendly gatherings and relaxing! Easy access to the street from the unit Easy access to 680 and 880 and a 5-minute drive to Fremont BART station. Near Safeway, Whole Foods, and top-rated schools.



Tenant pays for electricity, cable, and internet. Water, trash, sewage, and HOA fees will be covered by the landlord.



Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours or Guid



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5907301)