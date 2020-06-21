All apartments in Fremont
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

43908 Paso Cedro Common

43908 Paso Cedro Cmn · (951) 338-9709
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

43908 Paso Cedro Cmn, Fremont, CA 94539
Mission San Jose

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 43908 Paso Cedro Common · Avail. Jun 27

$3,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1556 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
43908 Paso Cedro Common Available 06/27/20 Like New Gorgeous Townhouse in the Mission Neighborhood of Fremont! - This well appointed and pristine 3 bed/3 bath end unit townhome in the desirable Mission neighborhood features top rated schools, contemporary upscale design, stainless appliances, recessed lighting and vaulted ceilings. Conveniently located near shopping, freeway access and hiking trails to Mission Peak! Kitchen stainless appliances include refrigerator, gas cooktop, wall oven, dishwasher and microwave. Other features include central AC/heat, recessed lighting, laminate floors, washer/dryer, an attached 2 car garage w/opener and patio area for entertaining.

Renters insurance will be required.

PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS

(RLNE4073712)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 43908 Paso Cedro Common have any available units?
43908 Paso Cedro Common has a unit available for $3,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 43908 Paso Cedro Common have?
Some of 43908 Paso Cedro Common's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 43908 Paso Cedro Common currently offering any rent specials?
43908 Paso Cedro Common isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 43908 Paso Cedro Common pet-friendly?
No, 43908 Paso Cedro Common is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 43908 Paso Cedro Common offer parking?
Yes, 43908 Paso Cedro Common does offer parking.
Does 43908 Paso Cedro Common have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 43908 Paso Cedro Common offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 43908 Paso Cedro Common have a pool?
No, 43908 Paso Cedro Common does not have a pool.
Does 43908 Paso Cedro Common have accessible units?
No, 43908 Paso Cedro Common does not have accessible units.
Does 43908 Paso Cedro Common have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 43908 Paso Cedro Common has units with dishwashers.
