Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

43908 Paso Cedro Common Available 06/27/20 Like New Gorgeous Townhouse in the Mission Neighborhood of Fremont! - This well appointed and pristine 3 bed/3 bath end unit townhome in the desirable Mission neighborhood features top rated schools, contemporary upscale design, stainless appliances, recessed lighting and vaulted ceilings. Conveniently located near shopping, freeway access and hiking trails to Mission Peak! Kitchen stainless appliances include refrigerator, gas cooktop, wall oven, dishwasher and microwave. Other features include central AC/heat, recessed lighting, laminate floors, washer/dryer, an attached 2 car garage w/opener and patio area for entertaining.



Renters insurance will be required.



PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS



(RLNE4073712)