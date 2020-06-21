32545 Lake Tana St.

Amenities
$3,600/mo.
KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1976
Sq Footage: 2,419 sq ft.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 3 Baths
Parking: Attached 2-Car Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year lease (See Details Below)
Deposit: $4500.00
Laundry: Washer/Dryer in home
Property Type: Single Family House
DESCRIPTION
This unique 3 bedroom / 3-bathroom single family home has approximately 2,419 sq. ft. Features dual master bedrooms with large walk in closets +den. Home is close to schools with shopping nearby. Minutes from 880 and close to Dumbarton Bridge/84, Coyote Hills Regional Park close by. Home features:
Additional features
*Stainless steel kitchen appliances
*Carpeted Bedrooms
*Ceiling fans in master bedrooms
*Fireplace in Living Room
*Large Back Yard
*2 car garage
LEASE TERMS
Minimum 1 Year Lease, No Pets, No Smoking.
PLEASE NOTE: In light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), If you are not feeling well or your immune system has been compromised, we strongly encourage you to consider scheduling an appointment after your health has improved.