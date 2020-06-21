32545 Lake Tana St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

$3,600/mo.



KEY FEATURES

Year Built: 1976

Sq Footage: 2,419 sq ft.

Bedrooms: 3 Beds

Bathrooms: 3 Baths

Parking: Attached 2-Car Garage

Lease Duration: 1 Year lease (See Details Below)

Deposit: $4500.00

Laundry: Washer/Dryer in home

Property Type: Single Family House



DESCRIPTION



This unique 3 bedroom / 3-bathroom single family home has approximately 2,419 sq. ft. Features dual master bedrooms with large walk in closets +den. Home is close to schools with shopping nearby. Minutes from 880 and close to Dumbarton Bridge/84, Coyote Hills Regional Park close by. Home features:



Additional features



*Stainless steel kitchen appliances

*Carpeted Bedrooms

*Ceiling fans in master bedrooms

*Fireplace in Living Room

*Large Back Yard

*2 car garage



LEASE TERMS

Minimum 1 Year Lease, No Pets, No Smoking.



PLEASE NOTE: In light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), If you are not feeling well or your immune system has been compromised, we strongly encourage you to consider scheduling an appointment after your health has improved.