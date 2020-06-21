All apartments in Fremont
Find more places like
32545 Lake Tana St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fremont, CA
/
32545 Lake Tana St
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:33 AM

32545 Lake Tana St

32545 Lake Tana Street · (510) 792-9800
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Fremont
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments under $2,800
See all

Location

32545 Lake Tana Street, Fremont, CA 94555

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,600

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2419 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
$3,600/mo.

KEY FEATURES
Year Built: 1976
Sq Footage: 2,419 sq ft.
Bedrooms: 3 Beds
Bathrooms: 3 Baths
Parking: Attached 2-Car Garage
Lease Duration: 1 Year lease (See Details Below)
Deposit: $4500.00
Laundry: Washer/Dryer in home
Property Type: Single Family House

DESCRIPTION

This unique 3 bedroom / 3-bathroom single family home has approximately 2,419 sq. ft. Features dual master bedrooms with large walk in closets +den. Home is close to schools with shopping nearby. Minutes from 880 and close to Dumbarton Bridge/84, Coyote Hills Regional Park close by. Home features:

Additional features

*Stainless steel kitchen appliances
*Carpeted Bedrooms
*Ceiling fans in master bedrooms
*Fireplace in Living Room
*Large Back Yard
*2 car garage

LEASE TERMS
Minimum 1 Year Lease, No Pets, No Smoking.

PLEASE NOTE: In light of the Coronavirus (COVID-19), If you are not feeling well or your immune system has been compromised, we strongly encourage you to consider scheduling an appointment after your health has improved.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 32545 Lake Tana St have any available units?
32545 Lake Tana St has a unit available for $3,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Fremont, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Fremont Rent Report.
What amenities does 32545 Lake Tana St have?
Some of 32545 Lake Tana St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32545 Lake Tana St currently offering any rent specials?
32545 Lake Tana St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32545 Lake Tana St pet-friendly?
No, 32545 Lake Tana St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fremont.
Does 32545 Lake Tana St offer parking?
Yes, 32545 Lake Tana St does offer parking.
Does 32545 Lake Tana St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 32545 Lake Tana St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 32545 Lake Tana St have a pool?
No, 32545 Lake Tana St does not have a pool.
Does 32545 Lake Tana St have accessible units?
No, 32545 Lake Tana St does not have accessible units.
Does 32545 Lake Tana St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32545 Lake Tana St has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Logan Park
38200 Logan Dr
Fremont, CA 94536
The Rexford
3400 Country Dr
Fremont, CA 94536
Lincoln Glen
4261 Stevenson Blvd
Fremont, CA 94538
Fremont Arms
37811 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536
Heritage Village
38050 Fremont Blvd
Fremont, CA 94536
Ardenwood Forest
5016 Paseo Padre Pkwy
Fremont, CA 94555
Redwood Plaza
38730 Lexington St
Fremont, CA 94536
Metro Fremont
4444 Hansen Ave
Fremont, CA 94536

Similar Pages

Fremont 1 BedroomsFremont 2 BedroomsFremont Apartments with BalconyFremont Apartments with PoolFremont Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAFairfield, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

CentervilleCentral Downtown FremontCabrilloSundaleCherry GuardinoGlenmoorParkmontArdenwood

Apartments Near Colleges

Ohlone CollegeCalifornia College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East BayUniversity of California-Berkeley