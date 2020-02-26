211 Bridalveil Falls Cmn, Fremont, CA, US, 94539

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage air conditioning range

Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ed12a6797067935000175c4 Experience the luxury living in this brand new Townhome in the Warmspring District of South Fremont. High ceiling, view of Mission hills. This lovely home occupies a corner lot which has extra windows facing East, South and West. Lots of windows for natural sunlight. Contemporary design. Open kitchen with a big island. Recessed lights, gas stove, washer/dryer included. This home has central Air Conditioning. The brand new home comes with solar roof so electricity bill is very low. Easy to take care wood floor. Excellent Warmspring schools. Nice new community that is close to grocery, BART, 680, 880 and 237. Attached 1-Car Garage plus street parking. NO PETS.



- Rent $3195, security deposit $3900. No pet. No smoking.

- To apply, tenant' shall have income 3X of rent. Shall provide proof for 4 months of reserves after paying security deposit and first month rent.

- Credit score of 700+.



* A couple of pictures are taken of similar home to illustrate the floor plan with furniture and may not reflect the exact same color or finishes of the exact home.



6 months, 9 months.



(RLNE5824475)