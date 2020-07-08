All apartments in Escondido
Find more places like 925 Venice Glen.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Escondido, CA
/
925 Venice Glen
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:30 PM

925 Venice Glen

925 Venice Glen · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Escondido
See all
Central Escondido
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

925 Venice Glen, Escondido, CA 92026
Central Escondido

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
925 Venice Glen Available 11/17/19 Two-Story 3 Bed, 3 Bath Home with Two Car Garage - Two-story 3 bedroom, 3 bath in Escondido. Light and bright with plenty of windows for natural light. Spacious living room with fireplace. Great floorplan with one bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Sliding doors from dining lead out to perfect patio with artificial grass and views of complex pond. Upstairs master bedroom has walk-in close and master bath with double sinks and big tub. Kitchen includes stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Two car garage included has washer and dryer. Home has four ceiling fans throughout and central heating and air conditioning. Complex has community pool and hot tub.
Tenant pays all utilities.
One year lease.

Available for move-in beginning of November.

To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.

(RLNE4925445)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 925 Venice Glen have any available units?
925 Venice Glen doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 925 Venice Glen have?
Some of 925 Venice Glen's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 925 Venice Glen currently offering any rent specials?
925 Venice Glen is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 925 Venice Glen pet-friendly?
No, 925 Venice Glen is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 925 Venice Glen offer parking?
Yes, 925 Venice Glen offers parking.
Does 925 Venice Glen have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 925 Venice Glen offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 925 Venice Glen have a pool?
Yes, 925 Venice Glen has a pool.
Does 925 Venice Glen have accessible units?
No, 925 Venice Glen does not have accessible units.
Does 925 Venice Glen have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 925 Venice Glen has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Emerald Glen
1361 W 9th Ave
Escondido, CA 92029
Elan Felicita Creek
301 W Vermont Ave
Escondido, CA 92025
Elan River Village
1845 N Broadway
Escondido, CA 92026
Oak Hill Apartments
1302 Oak Hill Dr
Escondido, CA 92027
Latitude 33
515 Meander Glen
Escondido, CA 92025
El Norte Villas
1051 W El Norte Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92026
The Willows
2460 Bear Valley Pkwy
Escondido, CA 92027
Forest Glen
493 Beaumont Gln
Escondido, CA 92026

Similar Pages

Escondido 1 BedroomsEscondido 2 Bedrooms
Escondido Apartments with ParkingEscondido Apartments with Pool
Escondido Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CARiverside, CAIrvine, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAMoreno Valley, CA
Carlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA
Murrieta, CALaguna Niguel, CATemecula, CAEncinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central EscondidoMidway
North Broadway
Kit Carson

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San DiegoConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley College