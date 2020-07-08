Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

925 Venice Glen Available 11/17/19 Two-Story 3 Bed, 3 Bath Home with Two Car Garage - Two-story 3 bedroom, 3 bath in Escondido. Light and bright with plenty of windows for natural light. Spacious living room with fireplace. Great floorplan with one bedroom and bathroom downstairs. Sliding doors from dining lead out to perfect patio with artificial grass and views of complex pond. Upstairs master bedroom has walk-in close and master bath with double sinks and big tub. Kitchen includes stove, refrigerator and dishwasher. Two car garage included has washer and dryer. Home has four ceiling fans throughout and central heating and air conditioning. Complex has community pool and hot tub.

Tenant pays all utilities.

One year lease.



Available for move-in beginning of November.



To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.



