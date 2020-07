Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool furnished

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

FURNISHED spacious 2bed/1.5 bath Townhome with half bath downstairs. Unit above is empty and includes a spacious private patio with a full-size laundry closet space. Parking is conveniently located directly behind the unit. Nice gated community with pool! Minutes away from the 15and 78 freeways and walking distance to schools and parks.***Water is included** Deposit same as rent.. washer/ dryer included .Available May /1/2020 screening fee of $30