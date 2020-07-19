868 N Fig St.

Amenities

Comfortable 3BR 2.5BA Home in Gated Community. 2 Car Garage. - Beautiful 2 story house with 3 bedrooms + bonus area, and 2.5 bathrooms. This home boasts lots of natural light, and laminate & tile floors. Spacious, open floor design. Washer and dryer hook-ups, central heat and A/C. Soothing, neutral paint scheme throughout. Vaulted ceiling in master bedroom suite, plus a soaking tub, glass shower enclosure and cedar lined closet completes this appealing home. With an attached 2-car garage and private fenced backyard, this gem is located within a gated community, and wont last long!



Call Cesy Cruz, CalDRE #01789608, to schedule an appointment: (760) 670-4957.



Tenant pays all utilities and maintains landscaping. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays HOA.



