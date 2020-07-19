All apartments in Escondido
868 N Fig St.
Last updated April 3 2019 at 10:23 AM

868 N Fig St.

868 North Fig Street · No Longer Available
Escondido
Central Escondido
Cheap Places
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Pool
Location

868 North Fig Street, Escondido, CA 92026
Central Escondido

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
Comfortable 3BR 2.5BA Home in Gated Community. 2 Car Garage. - Beautiful 2 story house with 3 bedrooms + bonus area, and 2.5 bathrooms. This home boasts lots of natural light, and laminate & tile floors. Spacious, open floor design. Washer and dryer hook-ups, central heat and A/C. Soothing, neutral paint scheme throughout. Vaulted ceiling in master bedroom suite, plus a soaking tub, glass shower enclosure and cedar lined closet completes this appealing home. With an attached 2-car garage and private fenced backyard, this gem is located within a gated community, and wont last long!

Call Cesy Cruz, CalDRE #01789608, to schedule an appointment: (760) 670-4957.

Tenant pays all utilities and maintains landscaping. Tenant liability insurance required. Owner pays HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 868 N Fig St. have any available units?
868 N Fig St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 868 N Fig St. have?
Some of 868 N Fig St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 868 N Fig St. currently offering any rent specials?
868 N Fig St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 868 N Fig St. pet-friendly?
No, 868 N Fig St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 868 N Fig St. offer parking?
Yes, 868 N Fig St. offers parking.
Does 868 N Fig St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 868 N Fig St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 868 N Fig St. have a pool?
No, 868 N Fig St. does not have a pool.
Does 868 N Fig St. have accessible units?
No, 868 N Fig St. does not have accessible units.
Does 868 N Fig St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 868 N Fig St. has units with dishwashers.
