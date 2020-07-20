Amenities

829 Glenwood Way Available 07/17/19 Gorgeous Updated Home Available in Desirable Country Club Area of Escondido! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting:

Beautifully remodeled single story home in the Country Club area of Escondido with approximately 1095 square feet. Completely remodeled with exceptional upgrades! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with real wood floors in living room and kitchen, tile floors in entry and baths and newer carpeting in the bedrooms. This home shows like a model and has many impressive features and amenities such as granite counter tops, dark wood custom cabinetry, new vinyl windows, decorator paint and window treatments, gas fireplace in the living room area, vaulted ceilings, air conditioning and ceiling fans. It comes with all of the major appliances including stainless steel refrigerator and full sized, upgraded washer and dryer. It has a 2-car attached garage, a private fenced back yard that is perfect for entertaining or enjoying with friends and family. Both bathroom areas have upgraded Euro-style fixtures and spa-like appointments. The home also includes a flat screen television in the eating area and a reverse osmosis system in the chefs dream kitchen. It has lots of storage and windows so is very light and bright! This stunning home is within the coveted Escondido Union School District. Upscale shopping, parks, hiking trails and many beautiful amenities within walking distance. Landscape gardener included in rental amount and No smoking, please. No Pets.



If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-485-6565 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence. To see the complete listings of all of our available properties visit our website at www.sandiegorpm.com



