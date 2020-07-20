All apartments in Escondido
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

829 Glenwood Way

829 Glenwood Way · No Longer Available
Location

829 Glenwood Way, Escondido, CA 92026
North Broadway

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
829 Glenwood Way Available 07/17/19 Gorgeous Updated Home Available in Desirable Country Club Area of Escondido! - SCHEDULE A SHOWING online by visiting:
https://showmojo.com/l/6d77f2806b/829-glenwood-way-escondido-ca-92026-1474
Or call 858-239-0600

Beautifully remodeled single story home in the Country Club area of Escondido with approximately 1095 square feet. Completely remodeled with exceptional upgrades! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths with real wood floors in living room and kitchen, tile floors in entry and baths and newer carpeting in the bedrooms. This home shows like a model and has many impressive features and amenities such as granite counter tops, dark wood custom cabinetry, new vinyl windows, decorator paint and window treatments, gas fireplace in the living room area, vaulted ceilings, air conditioning and ceiling fans. It comes with all of the major appliances including stainless steel refrigerator and full sized, upgraded washer and dryer. It has a 2-car attached garage, a private fenced back yard that is perfect for entertaining or enjoying with friends and family. Both bathroom areas have upgraded Euro-style fixtures and spa-like appointments. The home also includes a flat screen television in the eating area and a reverse osmosis system in the chefs dream kitchen. It has lots of storage and windows so is very light and bright! This stunning home is within the coveted Escondido Union School District. Upscale shopping, parks, hiking trails and many beautiful amenities within walking distance. Landscape gardener included in rental amount and No smoking, please. No Pets.

If you are interested, we suggest that you please drive by the property and confirm if the location and neighborhood meets your needs, then call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-485-6565 to set an appointment to see the interior of the residence.

San Diego Residential Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property. Call San Diego Residential Property Management at 858-485-6565 to get additional information or to arrange for a personal showing.
Cal-BRE# 01859951

(RLNE4946742)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 829 Glenwood Way have any available units?
829 Glenwood Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Escondido, CA.
How much is rent in Escondido, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Escondido Rent Report.
What amenities does 829 Glenwood Way have?
Some of 829 Glenwood Way's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 829 Glenwood Way currently offering any rent specials?
829 Glenwood Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 829 Glenwood Way pet-friendly?
No, 829 Glenwood Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Escondido.
Does 829 Glenwood Way offer parking?
Yes, 829 Glenwood Way offers parking.
Does 829 Glenwood Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 829 Glenwood Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 829 Glenwood Way have a pool?
No, 829 Glenwood Way does not have a pool.
Does 829 Glenwood Way have accessible units?
No, 829 Glenwood Way does not have accessible units.
Does 829 Glenwood Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 829 Glenwood Way does not have units with dishwashers.
